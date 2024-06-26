 Japan Today
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea, S Korean military says

By Joyce Lee
SEOUL

North Korea launched an unknown ballistic missile toward the sea to the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, South Korean military said on Wednesday.

Japan's coast guard said a projectile believed to be the North Korean ballistic missile appeared to have already fallen.

North Korea earlier this week criticized the deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier to join joint drills with South Korea and Japan, and warned of "overwhelming, new demonstration of deterrence".

The nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier, the Theodore Roosevelt, arrived in the South Korean port city of Busan on Saturday to take part in joint military exercises later this month with the host nation and Japan, naval officials said.

The missile launch comes a day after the 74-year anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.

Recently, North Korea has been flying hundreds of balloons carrying trash toward the South including on Tuesday, while Pyongyang deployed a large squad of soldiers to build new fortifications within the heavily armed border between the two Koreas according to the South's military, occasionally inviting warning shots from South Korean counterparts.

