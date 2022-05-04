North Korea launches suspected missile toward sea

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal "at the fastest possible pace" and threatened to use them against rivals.
The launch, the North's 14th round of weapons firing, also came six days before a new conservative South Korean president takes office for a single five-year term.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was fired from the North's capital region and flew to the waters off its eastern coast. It said the South Korean military is monitoring possible additional weapons launches by North Korea.
Japan's Defense Ministry said North Korea has fired a possible ballistic missile without providing further details. The Japanese Coast Guard urged vessels traveling off Japanese coasts to stay away from any possible fragments.
North Korea's unusually fast pace in weapons testing this year underscores its dual goal of advancing its missile programs and applying pressure on Washington over a deepening freeze in nuclear negotiations, experts say.
There are also signs that the North is preparing for a nuclear test at its remote northeastern testing facility. If made, the atomic bomb test explosion by North Korea would be the seventh of its kind and the first since 2017.
Last week, Kim Jong Un showcased his most powerful nuclear-capable missiles targeting both the United States and its allies during a massive military parade in capital, Pyongyang. During a speech at the parade, Kim said he would develop his arsenal at the "fastest possible pace" and warned that the North would preemptively use its nuclear weapons if its national interests are threatened.
It appears Kim's brinkmanship is meant to boost his weapons arsenal and apply more pressure on Washington and Seoul to accept his country as a nuclear state and relax extensive international sanctions on it, observers say.
Wednesday's launch came before the May 10 inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who has vowed to boost Seoul's missile capability and solidify its military alliance with Washington to better cope with increasing North Korean nuclear threats.
North Korea has a history of raising animosities with weapons tests when Seoul and Washington inaugurate new governments in an apparent bid to boost its leverage in future negotiations.
Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report from Tokyo.© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
shogun36
So they actually do have real news there?
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Yep...and apparently he has a nuclear test coming in the next few days.
starpunk
We ain't impressed, Marshmallow Head. Pick up your ball and jacks and beat it. We don't want to play with you, chump.
Larr Flint
Nuclear test on Tokyo.
Japan should revise constitution as soon as possible and create regular army.
Antiquesaving
Nothing to worry about unless the USA gets dragged into a war in, let's say "Europe" along with NATO.
Then those NK missiles may just be rerouted to a few more land based location.
Got your flights back home ready?
Antiquesaving
Larr FlintToday 01:44 pm JST
And what would that do?
The time it would take to build, the fact nearly every available weapon out there is going to a certain place in Europe.
Japan couldn't field an army for years other than the renamed SDF.
And if the Pro NATO vs Russia get their way, NK will be dropping stuff on Japan long before any new Japanese army is ready and no the USA will not help because if it comes to choosing it's European NATO allies/commitments over it's Asian allies Japan and South Korea are on the loosing end.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
What's the point in down voting my comment he will be making a nuclear test soon.
Thats from CNN news today
Iam not supporting North Korean.
Pointless and ridiculous unless of course those down voting want a nuclear test
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Looks like France and the UK and Germany and Japan are all shaking in their boots and no iam not being sarcastic.
If Japan truly wants to defend its self it better get a move on before it too late.
PTownsend
The time it would take to build, the fact nearly every available weapon out there is going to a certain place in Europe.
Pushing the Kremlin's propaganda that Russia will nuke the GREAT BRITAIN? https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/05/03/russia-ireland-nuclear-weapons-video-ukraine/
PUTIN seems to want Russia, aka the new UUSR, to be the sole winner of WW2 and is now threatening WW3. Do Putin, the Kremlin and their supporters actually believe WW3 can be won by any one side. What a sick group Putin, the Kremlin and their followers including the 4th branch of government in the USA, are.