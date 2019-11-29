Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

North Korea says it may deploy ‘super-large’ rocket launcher soon

30 Comments
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
SEOUL, South Korea

North Korea said Friday the latest test-firing of its “super-large” multiple rocket launcher was a final review of the weapon’s combat application, a suggestion that the country is preparing to deploy the new weapons system soon.

South Korea’s military earlier said North Korea fired two projectiles, likely from the same “super-large” rocket launcher, on Thursday. It expressed “strong regret” over the launches and urged North Korea to stop escalating tensions.

On Friday, the North’s Korean Central News Agency confirmed the launches were made with the presence of leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials.

“The volley test-fire aimed to finally examine the combat application of the super-large multiple launch rocket system proved the military and technical superiority of the weapon system and its firm reliability,” KCNA said.

It said Kim expressed “great satisfaction” over the results of the test-firing.

Analyst Kim Dong-yub at Seoul's Institute for Far Eastern Studies said North Korea appears to be entering the stage of mass-producing and deploying the rocket launcher. He wrote on Facebook that the weapons system may already have been deployed.

Thursday’s firing was the fourth test-launch of the rocket launcher since August.

Some experts say the flight distance and trajectory of projectiles fired from the launcher show they are virtually missiles or missile-classed weapons. The projectiles fired Thursday flew about 380 kilometers (235 miles) at a maximum altitude of 97 kilometers (60 miles), according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday called the projectiles ballistic missiles.

North Korea has fired other new weapons in recent months in what some experts say is an attempt to wrest concessions from the United States in stalled nuclear diplomacy while upgrading its military capabilities.

A U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at persuading North Korea to scrap its nuclear program in return for political and economic benefits remains largely stalemated since the February collapse of a summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Vietnam.

Most of the North Korean weapons tested since the Vietnam summit were short-range. Attention is now on whether North Korea resumes nuclear and long-range missile tests if Trump fails to meet a year-end deadline set by Kim for Washington to offer new proposals to salvage the negotiations.

Trump considers North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests a major foreign policy win.

30 Comments
“super-large” 

I have to hear the exact words that Kim said. I can't stop laughing. This sounds way too much like a name Trump would create.

10 ( +11 / -1 )

He must be drinking too much (Japanese) beer......

7 ( +7 / -0 )

@Wakarimasen: He must be drinking too much (Japanese) beer......

re: better than Korean beer where it's like drinking bad water and not getting drunk.

WOW, ooh, I'm very scared this is not just a large but a "super-large" launcher...what to do. The world has just become more dangerous..yeah right.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Better get our folding helmets ready.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Size doesn't matter when you can't deploy your missile...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

North Korea says it may deploy 'super-large' rocket launcher soon

I'm not scared.

Had they said

"North Korea says it may deploy ‘mega-enormous’ rocket launcher NOW!

I would be scared.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Did someone ask you "supersize"?

Japan is too busy to deal with this cow poop.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

when surrounded by neighbors who tired to annihilate you never let your guard down

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

So Japan, surrounded by Russia, China, and North Korea should keep up her guard against these new-fangled missiles and weapons systems, right?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Abe will condimen it, then Trump will say he supports it, and Abe will have to smile and nod while Japan can do zero about it as a result.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

I have to hear the exact words that Kim said. I can't stop laughing. This sounds way too much like a name Trump would create.

Nah, Trump would call it "Tremendous" or "Yuuuuge."

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Nah, Trump would call it "Tremendous" or "Yuuuuge

And you'd cheer him and tell us all how correct he is.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Nah, Trump would call it "Tremendous" or "Yuuuuge

And you'd cheer him and tell us all how correct he is.

Har!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I think it's gonna be a long, long time...

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

This 'Super Large' model replaces the 'Somewhat Big, the 'Pretty Large', the 'Very Big', the 'Really Big', and the 'Whopping Big' models that are being phased out.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Kim's not the man they think he is at home, oh no, no, no, he's a Rocket Man.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Size doesn't matter when you can't deploy your missile...

That happens to all countries from time to time, don't judge them! Shaming just makes the problem worse!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kim: We have a "super-large" rocket launcher. It is the biggest rocket launcher in the world - and I, Kim the omnipotent being, created it all by myself because, I am more brilliant than all the scientists in my country...

Trump: We have an enormous bomb - enormous really. And I, the "Stable Genius" developed and blue-printed it all with my own little Black Sharpie. I'm smarter than these pencil-neck nuclear scientists. Am I great or what?

Two of a kind...

Their supporters are the same too...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kim is just large and yet very small-minded and insecure fellow. All of his temper tantrums and rocket firing won’t bring him sanction relief. Trump should keep them tight around his neck.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Kim is just large and yet very small-minded and insecure fellow.

As is Donny.

All of his temper tantrums and rocket firing won’t bring him sanction relief. Trump should keep them tight around his neck.

Donny's doing exactly what you disparaged previous presidents for doing: relying on sanctions. Of course previous presidents didn't appease and capitulate Kim by cancelling war games, giving Kim photo opportunities, or green lighting missile launches; but let's just ignore.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Donny's doing exactly what you disparaged previous presidents for doing: relying on sanctions.

And that’s all Kim will get. He kind of does look a little slimmer these days...a tad.

Of course previous presidents didn't appease and capitulate Kim

Yeah, they did.

North Korea’s rapidly advancing nuclear capability is not the fault of President Donald Trump, but rather of successive U.S. administrations who’ve failed to reign in the rogue state, according to a former White House foreign policy director.

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/12/north-koreas-nukes-arent-trumps-fault-former-clinton-advisor-says.html

by cancelling war games,

Seems like Trump’s going to restart them again, gonna make Kim not happy.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/11/13/national/u-s-tells-japan-may-resume-military-drills-south-korea-next-spring-sources/#.XeEF8C-RXmo

.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

North Korea’s rapidly advancing nuclear capability is not the fault of President Donald Trump, but rather of successive U.S. administrations who’ve failed to reign in the rogue state, according to a former White House foreign policy director.

Failing to reign in NoKo is not appeasing and capitulating to it. Try again.

Seems like Trump’s going to restart them again, gonna make Kim not happy

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/11/13/national/u-s-tells-japan-may-resume-military-drills-south-korea-next-spring-sources/#.XeEF8C-RXmo

A one year and 15 day old article as evidence that Donny is going to restart the games? He must just still be thinking about it. Reasonably so since Kim hasn't launched multiple missiles in the past year and continued to develop muclear weapons and missiles.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newsweek.com/north-korea-still-expanding-nuclear-weapon-arsenal-40-warheads-2020-arms-watchdog-says-1459623%3famp=1

https://www.wsj.com/articles/while-trump-and-kim-talk-north-korea-appears-to-expand-its-nuclear-arsenal-11564059627

https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Comment/As-North-Korea-s-missile-arsenal-grows-so-does-its-nuclear-threat

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nytimes.com/2019/10/01/world/asia/us-north-korea-nuclear-talks.amp.html

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Failing to reign in NoKo is not appeasing and capitulating to it.

Thank you, so now we can say no one capitulated, but at the same time, Kim doesn’t get any sanction relief.

A one year and 15 day old article

Doesn’t matter, now if it were 6, it would make a difference, but the stance didn’t change and Kim is still brooding. So once the games restart, he’s going to be very, very upset, but then again, who cares?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Serrano: "Nah, Trump would call it "Tremendous" or "Yuuuuge.""

Glad you support Trump and also NK through his support of Kim. Something to be proud of, Serrano.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

bass4funk: "Seems like Trump’s going to restart them again, gonna make Kim not happy."

Right. Forgive me if I don't hold my breath. He'll get a "nice letter" from Kim and "be in love" again, and you'll love Kim just as much as he does. Trump said he'd do the same thing if Kim started missile tests again. Kim did, Trump shrugged, and you guys licked his boots.

"Thank you, so now we can say no one capitulated"

Well, no one but Trump. Even his own aides and the WH objected to him bending over for Kim and the US giving everything and getting nothing, as well as solidifying Kim's power even further over his own people by fully recognizing NK as a nuclear state -- the thing Kim wanted most.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump has been a failure on NK and the situation is getting worse.

They’ve developed more powerful short range capabilities to attack US forces in Korea and Japan with impunity. Trump’s “negotiating skills” haven’t gotten us an inch closer to a nuclear agreement. They are still a million miles apart.

In return for their belligerent behavior Trump has praised them, given in to their demands to cancel war games, alienated China as an outlet to apply pressure, rolled over on the murder of an American citizen, and has given them sanctions relief.

NK won’t be changing their behavior as long as Trump is President. He’s being taken for a ride.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

For 70 years, America or any other country has not been able to resolve the NK conflict.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Right. Forgive me if I don't hold my breath. He'll get a "nice letter" from Kim and "be in love" again, and you'll love Kim just as much as he does. Trump said he'd do the same thing if Kim started missile tests again. Kim did, Trump shrugged, and you guys licked his boots. 

I have no idea what you are talking about. Lol

Well, no one but Trump.

He didn’t, if he did and if he were so deeply infatuated with Kim then he would have given him the relief he so desperately craves and that didn’t happen.

Even his own aides and the WH objected to him bending over for Kim

Let me stop you right there, when are liberals happy? If Trump threatens Kim he’s saber rattling, if he he’s more attentive, he’s being a wuss. Either way, no one cares what the Dems think, he’s the President and if any of his cabinet doesn’t want to follow what he says, they can quit.

and the US giving everything and getting nothing,

No war, that’s more than a lot.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Trump has been a failure on NK and the situation is getting worse.

I vehemently disagree, I think it’s not getting worse in the sense Kim is strapped for cash, he can’t stand it and he thinks he can bully Trump into a corner. Lol

They’ve developed more powerful short range capabilities to attack US forces in Korea and Japan with impunity.

Ok, but if they were to use them that would be the end of that nation.

Trump’s “negotiating skills” haven’t gotten us an inch closer to a nuclear agreement.

Hasn't gotten us into a war, thank God, now that’s real leadership.

NK won’t be changing their behavior as long as Trump is President. He’s being taken for a ride.

He definitely won’t change if there is ever a Democrat President in the WH, he would laugh at that. I would...am...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I think it’s not getting worse in the sense Kim is strapped for cash

They've always been strapped for cash as all Presidents have applied sanctions. Trump is the first to apply sanctions relief. Sanctions are the easy part.

As you know I supported dialogue in the beginning as a chance to get some kind of breakthrough or movement, but Trump just hasn’t been able to negotiate anything after 2 meetings.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

