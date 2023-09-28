Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The 9th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall, in Pyongyang
The 9th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is held at the Mansudae Assembly Hall, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture obtained by Reuters on September 28, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/KCNA
world

North Korea parliament amends constitution to enshrine nuclear policy

2 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea has adopted a constitutional amendment to enshrine its policy on nuclear force, state media reported on Thursday, as the country's leader pledged to accelerate production of nuclear weapons to deter what he called U.S. "provocations."

The North's rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly, unanimously adopted "the crucial agenda item for formulating the DPRK's policy on the nuclear force as the basic law of the state," KCNA said. DPRK is the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Addressing the parliament, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it was important to "accelerate the modernization of nuclear weapons in order to hold the definite edge of strategic deterrence," KCNA reported.

The amendment comes a year after North Korea officially enshrined in law the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself.

Kim urged officials to "further promote solidarity with the nations standing against the U.S. and the West's strategy for hegemony," denouncing trilateral cooperation between the U.S., South Korea and Japan as the "Asian-version NATO."

"This is just the worst actual threat, not threatening rhetoric or an imaginary entity," he said.

Kim returned home last week from a rare trip to Russia during which he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to boost military cooperation.

U.S. and South Korean officials have expressed concern that Pyongyang could be seeking technological help for its nuclear and missile programs while Moscow tries to acquire ammunition from the North to supplement its dwindling stocks for the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned Pyongyang against using nuclear weapon, as Seoul put on the first large-scale military parade in a decade, with weapons ranging from ballistic missiles to tanks rolling through Seoul in a show of force.

The announcement by parliament also comes after North Korean state media said on Wednesday Pyongyang had decided to expel Private Travis King, the U.S. soldier who ran into North Korea in July. The U.S. said he is now in American custody and heading home after being expelled into China.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Weirdos

0 ( +0 / -0 )

North Korea has a constitution?!

Go figure!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Hinjitsukan

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog