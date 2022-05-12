Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak North Korea
An official of the Hygienic and Anti-epidemic Center in Phyongchon District disinfects the corridor of a building in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Feb 5, 2021. Photo: AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File
North Korea announces 1st COVID-19 case

SEOUL

North Korea announced its first coronavirus infection more than two years into the pandemic Thursday as leader Kim Jong Un called for raising COVID-19 preventive measures to maximum levels.

The Korean Central News Agency said tests from an unspecified number of people in the capital Pyongyang confirmed they were infected with the Omicron variant. North Korea had previously claimed a perfect record in keeping out COVID-19, a claim widely doubted by outside experts.

The agency said Kim called a meeting of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party’s Politburo where members decided to raise its anti-virus measures. Kim during the meeting called for officials to stabilize transmissions and eliminate the infection source as fast as possible.

Despite the decision to elevate anti-virus steps, Kim ordered officials to push ahead with scheduled construction, agricultural development and other state projects while bolstering the country’s defense postures to avoid any security vacuum.

Kim said officials must also formulate steps to ease any public inconveniences and other negative situations that could flare as a result of the boosted anti-pandemic measures. Kim said that “the single-minded public unity is the most powerful guarantee that can win in this anti-pandemic fight,” KCNA said.

To keep the virus from entering its territory, North Korea had closed its border to nearly all trade and visitors for two years that further shocked an economy already damaged by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile program.

North Korea in January tentatively reopened railroad freight traffic between its border town of Sinuiju and China’s Dandong, but China announced a halt to the trade last month as it deals with a spread of COVID-19 in Dandong.

North Korea so far has shunned vaccines offered by the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program, possibly because those have international monitoring requirements.

Omedetou gozaimasu.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

That's definitely unfortunate, but not too surprising either. Still pretty admirable that they kept things under control for so long; admittedly a lot easier when international travel is severely curtailed.

For the sake of the people there, hopefully this can be stopped before it spreads any further.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

That's definitely unfortunate, but not too surprising either. Still pretty admirable that they kept things under control for so long.

The thing is that nobody outside of North Korea can know if they kept things under control, that is just what they say, but it is not like they the international community can freely corroborate it. It may be just that the outbreaks are much more out of control now and it has become impossible to pretend they have no cases.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Photo caption should read: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un targets virus with ICBM

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

North Korea so far has shunned vaccines offered by the U.N.-backed COVAX distribution program, possibly because those have international monitoring requirements.

Communism at its finest. Reminds me of Maduro torching humanitarian aid trucks full of medicine and food.

Plagues, wars, what else poses a greater threat to the human race than communism right now?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Kim is depicted in the 2nd pic perhaps ordering anti-craft guns at the ready to treat individual cases?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Believe this ,you believe anything,l know at least 10 people that died of Covid and one store ,I shopped at most of them had COVID

0 ( +0 / -0 )

