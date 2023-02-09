Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Military parade to mark the founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets the crowd during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday night. Photo: Reuters/KCNA
world

North Korea shows off largest-ever number of nuclear missiles at nighttime parade

0 Comments
By Josh Smith and Soo-hyang Choi
SEOUL

Nuclear-armed North Korea showcased its missile production muscle during a nighttime parade, state media reported on Thursday, displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before and hinting at a new solid-fuel weapon.

North Korea held the widely anticipated nighttime military parade in Pyongyang on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its army, state news agency KCNA said.

Leader Kim Jong Un attended with his daughter, who is seen as playing a possible future leadership role in the hereditary dictatorship.

The ICBMs showed North Korea's "greatest" nuclear strike capability, KCNA said, adding that the parade also featured tactical nuclear units.

Imagery released by state media showed as many as 11 Hwasong-17s, North Korea's largest ICBMs, which are suspected to have the range to strike nearly anywhere in the world with a nuclear warhead.

"This is cumulatively more ICBM launchers than we've ever seen before at a North Korean parade," Ankit Panda of the United States–based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said on Twitter.

If such ICBMs are equipped with multiple warheads, that number could be enough to saturate existing U.S. missile defense systems, he added.

The Hwasong-17 was first tested last year.

The country has forged ahead with its ballistic missile program, launching larger and more advanced missiles despite United Nations Security Council resolutions and sanctions.

"This time, Kim Jong Un let North Korea’s expanding tactical and long-range missile forces speak for themselves," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. "The message Pyongyang wants to send internationally, demonstrating its capabilities to deter and coerce, will likely come in the form of solid-fuel missile tests and detonation of a miniaturized nuclear device."

The Hwasong-17s were followed by what some analysts said could be a prototype or mockup of a new solid-fuel ICBM in canister launchers.

The canisterized ICBMs appeared different than those shown in a 2017 parade, Panda said.

Most of the country's largest ballistic missiles use liquid fuel, which requires them to be loaded with propellant at their launch site - a time-consuming process.

Developing a solid-fuel ICBM has long been seen as a key goal for the country, as it could make its nuclear missiles harder to spot and destroy during a conflict.

It is unclear how close the suspected new missile could be to testing. North Korea has sometimes displayed mockups at the parades.

© (Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Looks like the three want to start a war with the West. Terrible for them to damage the peace we once had.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The message Pyongyang wants to send internationally, demonstrating its capabilities to deter and coerce

Both sides say the same thing. We need more nukes to deter! NK don't want to star a war. They have nothing to gain from that.

(Oh, and in addition to showing off his nukes, he also shows off his hat collection.)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

Opportunities for Newcomers to Japan: Voices from Yaruki Switch

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo