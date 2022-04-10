Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korean state media has slammed US President Joe Biden as "feeble" and a "president known for his repeated slip of tongue" Photo: AFP
world

North Korea calls Biden an 'old man in his senility'

4 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea has described U.S. President Joe Biden as an "old man in his senility", in a characteristically colorful personal attack on the U.S. president after he accused the Russian leader of war crimes in Ukraine.

The diatribe came after Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" and called for him to be put on trial over alleged atrocities against civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha.

"The latest story is the U.S. chief executive who spoke ill of the Russian president with groundless data," said a commentary carried by the official KCNA news agency on Saturday. "Such reckless remarks can be made only by the descendants of Yankees, master hand at aggression and plot-breeding."

It described Biden as a "president known for his repeated slip of tongue."

"The conclusion could be that there is a problem in his intellectual faculty and that his reckless remarks are just a show of imprudence of an old man in his senility," said the commentary, which was issued on Saturday evening. "Gloomy, it seems, is the future of the U.S. with such a feeble man in power."

Along with Beijing, Russia is one of the North's few international friends and has previously come to the regime's aid.

Moscow has long held the line against increasing pressure on nuclear-armed North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons.

Pyongyang has also sided with Moscow in its war with Ukraine, accusing the United States of being the "root cause" of the crisis.

North Korea's state media has a long history of colorful personal attacks against foreign leaders.

Before Biden was nominated as candidate, it called him "a rabid dog" that "must be beaten to death with a stick".

It referred to former U.S. President Donald Trump as a "mentally deranged U.S. dotard" and his predecessors Barack Obama and George W Bush a "monkey" and "half-baked man".

It also has railed against former South Korean President Park Geun-hye as a "witch" and a "crafty prostitute".

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

A lot of misinformation comes out of North Korea but once in a while.......

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Lol

I was thinking of typing something similarly along those lines but you bet me to it

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They say a broken clock is right twice a day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not surprising the far-right fans here show their patriotism by siding with a brutal dictator who hates democracy and America...

Just call it MAGA-patriotism...or more accurately, treason...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo