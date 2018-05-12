Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

N Korea tells U.N. aviation group no more ICBM tests

0 Comments
TOKYO

North Korea has informed a United Nations aviation agency that it will not conduct unannounced missile tests or further intercontinental ballistic missile launches because its nuclear arms program is now complete and it no longer needs to do such testing.

The pledge was made in meetings between North Korean officials and representatives of the U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization who were in Pyongyang for talks this week, according to an ICAO statement Friday.

Ri Yong Son, deputy director general of North Korea's aviation administration, said the tests will not be conducted because the North's "national nuclear arms program was complete," the statement said. Ri said North Korea will enhance its cooperation and communications between military and civil aviation authorities.

The ICAO statement said North Korea is seeking the reinstatement of suspended air services and wants to open new routes through its airspace for overflight traffic. It is also reportedly seeking approval for a route through South Korean airspace, though details on that were not mentioned in the final statement.

North Korea's pledge could open the way for airlines that now avoid its airspace because of worries about unannounced missile tests, allowing them to take more direct routes that would save fuel and time.

North Korea's missile tests have raised safety concerns in the past for commercial airliners and fishing vessels at sea, where debris from the missiles falls. North Korea tested its long-range missiles at a record pace last year, heightening such concerns and bringing a rebuke from the U.N. agency.

It has refrained from missile launches so far this year, and announced a moratorium on tests to create a conciliatory mood for a summit with South Korea's president last month and with U.S. President Donald Trump on June 12.

The U.N. agency welcomed North Korea's cooperative stance and is considering its requests, the statement said.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Food & Drink

Vegan Recipe: Plain And Beetroot White Miso Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Winging It: 5 Keys to Navigating Your First Job Interview in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Point Break: Loyalty Cards in Japan Thicken Wallets but Lack in Payoffs

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Shrines

Hokkaido Jingu

GaijinPot Travel