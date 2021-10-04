North Korea warns U.N. Security Council after emergency meeting

North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country's missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body.
During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea's missile launches and calls on it to fully implement council resolutions that ban its ballistic missile firings.
On Sunday, Jo Chol Su, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, warned the U.N. council it “had better think what consequences it will bring in the future in case it tries to encroach upon the sovereignty” of North Korea.
Jo also accused the U.N. body of a “double-dealing standard" because it doesn't equally take issue with similar weapons tests by the United States and its allies, according to the statement circulated by state media.
After a six-month hiatus, North Korea resumed missile tests in September, launching newly developed missiles including nuclear-capable weapons that place South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies, within their striking distances. The country still offered conditional talks with South Korea, in what some experts call an attempt to pressure Seoul to persuade Washington to relax crippling economic sanctions on it.
Under multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, North Korea is banned from engaging in any ballistic missile activities as the country aims to mount nuclear weapons on its ballistic missiles. North Korea has argued its nuclear program is meant to cope with U.S. military threats, though Washington has said it has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang.
Despite its recent launches, North Korea maintains a 2018 self-imposed moratorium on a long-range missile directly threatening the American homeland, a sign that it still wants to keep alive chances for future diplomacy with the U.S.
U.S. officials have urged North Korea to return to talks without preconditions, but the North has argued it won’t do so unless the Americans drop their "hostile policy,” in an apparent reference to the sanctions and regular military drills between Washington and Seoul.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Skeptical
There is a little more to this.
The Honourable Jo Chol Su, the senior ministry official to North Korean foreign Ministry - mentioned in the article - accused the UNSC of double standards. He said that considering his country's "planned self-defense measures, which are clearly double standards" because it remains silent about joint U.S. military exercises with allies and weapons tests. "This is a denial of impartiality, objectivity and equilibrium, lifelines of the UN activities, and an evident manifestation of double-dealing standard," he said.
Jo told KCNA that the UNSC closed-door meeting on October 1st on North Korea's missile test was a "flagrant disregard for North Korea's sovereignty and a gross violation of its sovereignty, as well as a serious provocation that would not be tolerated."
He added: "I express strong concerns over the fact that the UNSC amused itself with the dangerous 'time-bomb' this time," he said, adding that "the weapons tests have never posed any threats or harm to the security of the neighboring countries."
Skeptical
"I express strong concerns over the fact that the UNSC amused itself with the dangerous 'time-bomb' this time," [Jo Chol Su] said, adding that "the weapons tests have never posed any threats or harm to the security of the neighboring countries."
Imagine you are at an open market, buying fruit and vegetables. When suddenly you hear an angry but familiar voice behind you. You turn to see your angry neighbor - just 25 meters away - screaming and shaking a fist at you.
You've never had good relations with this neighbor: he is a distant relative, but in memory has always been an angry, rather unhinged person. And you are always quite concerned over the sad way he mistreats his nice (but excessively thin) immediate family, who lives with him across the street in a ramshackle hut (always looks like a confused and hectic place . . . sort of like someone kicked over an ant hill). You and your neighbors have called the constables on him before, but each time the cops come out, they only shrug it off, telling you to call them only when someone actually gets hurt.
So you and your neighbors have started to practice throwing big rocks. And buying big dogs. And started training together. And hired security to patrol the street. All in case of future unhinged meltdowns.
This time, you don't have your dog or security. And the angry neighbor is clearly growing more apoplectic in rage by the second. Suddenly he picks up a large rock. He aims it clearly at you and your bag of groceries, and throws it at you. But it is a large rock (looks like a boulder from a distance), and it falls about 12 meters from your feet.
A passing constable sees what happens and rushes over to the angry man. You hear the angry guy tell the confused cop that his "weapons tests have never posed any threats or harm to the security of the neighbors."
Disregarding the obvious fact for a moment that the cop's boss - the magistrate's office - has a veto (or two) in its long -time governance, what do you think the cop should do with the angry neighbor?
(a) Bring the angry guy before a magistrate, anyway, to answer for his crime?
(b) Let the angry man go, but before turning him loose on society, the cop tells him that he will still be watched; but that constables must give the angry man lots and lots of money and food, because the angry man has never been capable of balancing his poor and hungry family's budget?
(c) Tell the shopper (and all the neighbors living on your street) that the cops will NEVER come out again! Mostly because you, by going about your everyday lives, are clearly a "serious provocation;" but the angry guy is demanding your property and your possessions (because he thinks it all belongs to him by inheritance), and that you should eventually just give it to him, and do everything he demands, just to stop him from being angry and throwing more rocks?
(d) The magistrate arrests the shopper! And all witnesses to the rock throwing at the market! telling all concerned that it's their fault: That if it wasn't for them just standing around and "provoking" the angry man by breathing - and having "double standards" by piling rocks, buying big dogs, and hiring street security - that none of this would ever have happened in the first place?
And now for something completely different: Cue the platoon of hyperventing autotronic social media influencers. To almost nearly quote and free-range-apply some great modern day philosophers: [Apply jarring loud chord; The door flies open, and three North Korean diplomats emerge]: Nobody expects the Choson Inquisition!!! Our chief weapon is surprise … surprise and fear … fear and surprise … our two weapons are fear and surprise … and ruthless efficiency. Our three weapons are fear and surprise and ruthless efficiency and an almost fanatical devotion to the Han …. Our four … no … amongst our weapons …. I’ll come in again!