North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the groundbreaking ceremony for Kangdong Greenhouse Farm, in Pyongyang
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the groundbreaking ceremony for Kangdong Greenhouse Farm, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/KCNA
world

North Korea threatens unprecedented action over allied military drills

SEOUL

North Korea threatened on Friday to take "unprecedentedly constant, strong responses" if South Korea and the United States press ahead with planned military drills, accusing the allies of raising tensions in the region.

In a statement carried by state media KCNA, the North's foreign ministry also said it would consider additional military action if the U.N. Security Council, under the influence of the United States, continues to pressure Pyongyang.

The statement came as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises as part of efforts to better counter North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.

The allies will stage tabletop exercises in Washington next week aimed at improving operations of American nuclear assets and hold regular springtime Freedom Shield drills next month in South Korea, Seoul's defense ministry said on Friday.

