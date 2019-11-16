Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this June 30, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. Photo: AP
world

North Korea decries breakdown of talks; U.S. says they were 'good'

2 Comments
By JARI TANNER and MATTHEW LEE
HELSINKI

North Korea's chief negotiator said Saturday that discussions with the U.S. on Pyongyang's nuclear program have broken down, but Washington said the two sides had "good discussions" that it intends to build on in two weeks.

The North Korean negotiator, Kim Miyong Gil, said the talks in Stockholm had "not fulfilled our expectations and broke down. I am very displeased about it." Speaking outside the North Korean Embassy, he read a statement in Korean that a translator next to him read in English.

Kim said negotiations broke down "entirely because the U.S. has not discarded its old stance and attitude."

Saturday's talks were the first between the U.S. and North Korea since the February breakdown of the second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.

North Korea has since resumed missile tests, including an underwater-launched missile that fell inside Japan's exclusive economic zone Wednesday.

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Kim's comments did "not reflect the content or the spirit" of the "good discussions" that took place over eight-and-a-half hours, adding that the U.S. accepted an invitation from Sweden to return to Stockholm in two weeks to continue discussions.

In a statement, Ortagus said the U.S. delegation "previewed a number of new initiatives that would allow us to make progress in each of the four pillars" of a joint statement issued after Trump and Kim's first summit in Singapore.

"The United States and the DPRK will not overcome a legacy of 70 years of war and hostility on the Korean Peninsula through the course of a single Saturday," Ortagus said

Talks were held at the Villa Elfvik Strand conference facility in Lidingo, an island in the Stockholm archipelago located northeast of the capital, Swedish news agency TT said. It added that Kim Miyong Gil arrived on Thursday while U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun came on Friday.

Because the U.S. does not have official diplomatic relations with North Korea, Sweden has often acted as a bridge between Washington and Pyongyang.

The North Korean position is hardly logical. Either it moves towards genuine nuclear disarmament or else international sanctions continue and the economy is crippled. What is to be gained by the DPRK having a nuclear strike force?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The North Korean position is hardly logical. Either it moves towards genuine nuclear disarmament or else international sanctions continue and the economy is crippled. What is to be gained by the DPRK having a nuclear strike force?

Look at what happened to Ghaddafi.

The Kims have all the motivation in the world to be nuclear.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

