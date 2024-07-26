 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Illustration photo of binary code against a North Korean flag
FILE PHOTO: Binary code is seen on a screen against a North Korean flag in this illustration photo November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo Image: Reuters/THOMAS WHITE
world

North Korean hackers stealing military secrets, say U.S. and allies

0 Comments
By James Pearson and Sarah N. Lynch
LONDON/WASHINGTON

North Korean hackers have conducted a global cyber espionage campaign in efforts to steal classified military secrets to support Pyongyang's banned nuclear weapons program, the United States, Britain and South Korea said in a joint advisory on Thursday.

The hackers, dubbed Anadriel or APT45 by cybersecurity researchers, are believed to be part of North Korea's intelligence agency known as the Reconnaissance General Bureau, an entity sanctioned by the U.S. in 2015.

The cyber unit has targeted or breached computer systems at a broad variety of defense or engineering firms, including manufacturers of tanks, submarines, naval vessels, fighter aircraft, and missile and radar systems, the advisory said.

Victims in the U.S. have also included the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Randolph Air Force Base in Texas and Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, FBI and U.S. Justice Department officials said on Thursday.

In the February 2022 targeting of NASA, the hackers used a malware script to gain unauthorized access to its computer system for three months, U.S. prosecutors allege. Over 17 gigabytes of unclassified data were extracted.

"The authoring agencies believe the group and the cyber techniques remain an ongoing threat to various industry sectors worldwide, including but not limited to entities in their respective countries, as well as in Japan and India," the advisory said.

Internationally isolated North Korea, known formally as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has a long history of using covert hacking teams to steal sensitive military information.

To fund their operations, the hackers used ransomware to target U.S. hospitals and healthcare companies, U.S. officials allege.

On Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department said it had charged one suspect, Rim Jong Hyok, for conspiring to access computer networks in the United States and money laundering.

One of the ransomware incidents that Rim is charged with involved a May 2021 hack against a Kansas-based hospital that paid ransom after the hackers encrypted four of its computer servers.

The hospital paid in bitcoin, which was transferred to a Chinese bank and then withdrawn from an ATM in Dandong, China, next to the Sino-Korean Friendship Bridge which connects the city to Sinuiju, North Korea, the indictment said.

The FBI said it is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information that would lead to Rim's arrest. He is believed to be in North Korea.

FBI and Justice Department officials told reporters on Thursday they have seized some of the online accounts belonging to the hackers, including $600,000 in virtual currency that will be returned to victims of the ransomware attacks.

"The global cyber espionage operation that we have exposed today shows the lengths that DPRK state-sponsored actors are willing to go to pursue their military and nuclear programs," said Paul Chichester at Britain's National Cyber Security Centre, part of the country's GCHQ spy agency.

In August last year, Reuters exclusively reported that an elite group of North Korean hackers had successfully breached systems at NPO Mashinostroyeniya, a rocket design bureau based in Reutov, a small town on the outskirts of Moscow.

As was the case with that hack, APT45 - part of North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau intelligence agency - used common phishing techniques and computer exploits to trick officials at the firms they were targeting into giving away access to their internal computer systems, Thursday's advisory said.

© (Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Toyota Oiden Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

Haunted Houses In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for the Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Old Public Hall of Hakodate Ward

GaijinPot Travel