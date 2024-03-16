Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un encourages a paratrooper during recent drills Photo: KCNA VIA KNS/AFP
world

North Korean leader Kim oversees paratroop drills

0 Comments
SEOUL

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw paratroop drills aimed at showing his soldiers' ability to occupy an "enemy region at a stroke", state media said Saturday, days after the most recent annual U.S.-South Korean military exercise.

Pyongyang has shown particular sensitivity towards the joint air force exercises conducted by Washington and Seoul, with experts noting that the North's air force is considered to be the weakest link in its military.

Pyongyang's latest training overseen by Kim was "aimed at inspecting the paratroopers' readiness to be mobilized for any operational plan in surprise wartime circumstances" and judging their capabilities, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency reported.

The troops demonstrated "their perfect combat capability to occupy the enemy region at a stroke once an order is issued", it added.

Kim stressed the importance of "applying realistic and scientific training methods" for "achieving maximum fighting efficiency on actual battlefields as required by modern warfare", it added.

The North Korean leader also showed "great satisfaction" as his airborne soldiers "occupied the simulated main enemy military targets at once", KCNA said.

Images released by Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed Kim's young daughter, Ju Ae, using binoculars to observe the drills, standing beside her father and senior military officials.

In another image, troops on the ground get into position as scores of paratroopers can be seen drifting to the ground from above in the background.

The latest report from Pyongyang comes just days after it announced that Kim drove a "new-type main battle tank" that the North claimed was the "most powerful in the world".

Seoul and Washington this week wrapped up their annual large-scale Freedom Shield exercises -- involving missile interception and air assault drills, among others -- with double the number of troops participating compared to 2023.

Pyongyang last week warned that the South and the United States would pay a "dear price" over the Freedom Shield drills, and later announced that Kim had guided a large-scale artillery drill involving a unit that it said was capable of striking the South Korean capital.

Earlier this week, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik visited the headquarters of the army's Special Warfare Command during the Washington-Seoul drills, which involved "mastering advanced combat skills".

This included "clearing operations" inside North Korea's "key facilities" in case of an attack by Pyongyang.

"If Kim Jong Un wages war, you should become the world's strongest special warfare unit that quickly removes the enemy's leadership," Shin said during the visit.

So far this year, Pyongyang has declared South Korea its "principal enemy", jettisoned agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over "even 0.001 mm" of territorial infringement.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog