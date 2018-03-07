Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster, left, speaks with European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)
world

Northern Ireland party rejects EU plans on Ireland border

2 Comments
BRUSSELS

The Northern Ireland party that props up the government of British Prime Minister Theresa May insists that European Union proposals to avoid a hard border in Ireland after Brexit are "not acceptable."

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said after a meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, that there can be no division between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK to accommodate for a soft border with the EU.

The border on the island will be the only land border after the UK breaks away as of March 2019 and maintaining open trade and passage is proving to be one of the more intractable issues during the Brexit talks.

And the DUP fears that as the EU seeks to keep the Irish border as transparent as possible, it is at the same time erecting obstacles between Northern Ireland and Britain.

"What we're concerned about is to have a barrier between ourselves and the rest of the United Kingdom. That is the critical point for us," Foster said, adding that 72 percent of Northern Ireland goods go to the rest of the UK.

"The single market that matters to the people of Northern Ireland is the UK. single market," she said. "It would be an economic catastrophe if we allowed a border between ourselves and the rest of the UK."

Barnier assured her that all constitutional rules of the UK. would be respected.

"The EU is looking for practical solutions to avoiding a hard border, in full respect of the constitutional status" of Northern Ireland, he tweeted.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

2 Comments
Login to comment

The unelected EU bureaucrats have no right to be making these demands.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Arlene Foster of the DUP has no right to dicatate to the people of the Republic of Ireland what happens to their border.

Let Ireland set the pace, and the DUP, UK and the EU can take notice.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Starting at a New School: 4 Day One Dos and Don’ts for ALTs

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Beautiful Sakura Viewing Spots

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Transport

Kishi Station

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

This Week in Japan, March 5-11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon