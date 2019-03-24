Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Viking Sky got into trouble in rough weather off the western coast of Norway with 1,300 passengers and crew on board Photo: NTB Scanpix/AFP
world

Norway airlifting 1,300 off cruise ship in rough seas

0 Comments
By Pierre-Henry DESHAYES
OSLO

Emergency services on Saturday launched an air rescue for 1,300 passengers and crew stranded aboard a cruise ship after it got into difficulty in rough seas along a notorious stretch of Norwegian coast.

The Viking Sky lost power and started drifting mid-afternoon, two kilometers off More og Romsdal, prompting the captain to send out a distress call.

The crew managed to restart one of the engines and drop anchor but authorities decided it was too risky for those on board to remain.

Five helicopters were scrambled along with coastguard and other rescue vessels.

"I have never seen anything so frightening," said one of the passengers who was rescued, Janet Jacob.

"I started to pray. I prayed for the safety of everyone on board," she told the NRK television channel.

Tor Andre Franck, the head of the police operations, said: "The boat only has one working engine and the winds are rather strong. Therefore we would prefer to have the passengers on land rather than on board the ship."

The Viking Sky sent out a distress signal due to "engine problems in bad weather", southern Norway's rescue center said on Twitter.

By 4:30 p.m., 100 people had been evacuated, with each helicopter able to take 15-20 people per airlift.

"It will take time to evacuate everyone," Franck said.

The ship was travelling south en route from Tromso to Stavanger when it got into trouble in an area that has claimed many ships.

"It is dangerous to encounter engine problems in these waters which hide numerous reefs," Franck said.

A reception center has been set up in a gym on shore to accommodate the evacuees, whose nationalities are not yet known.

Another vessel had been dispatched to try to tow the Viking Sky into port, possibly removing the need for the airlift.

"The boat is stable. It has dropped anchor and one of its engines is working," said a rescue centre spokesman, Borghild Eldoen.

"For the moment everything appears to be going well," added another spokesman, Einar Knutsen, although the rescue centre said eight people had suffered minor injuries.

The area where the ship is stranded, known as Hustadvika, is notoriously difficult to navigate.

The shallow, ten nautical mile section of coastline is known for its many small islands and reefs.

"Hustadvika is one of the most notorious maritime areas that we have," Odd Roar Lange, a journalist specialising in tourism, told public broadcaster NRK.

In their time, even the Vikings, known to have been accomplished navigators, hesitated to venture into the Hustadvika, preferring instead to transport their boats by land from one fjord to another.

Operated by the Norwegian firm Viking Ocean Cruisers, the Viking Sky is a modern cruise ship launched in 2017 with a capacity of 930 passengers plus crew.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Sell Property in Japan

Mar 30th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Live

Real Rainbow Lines Up with Tokyo’s Famous Rainbow Bridge

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

Golden Week 2019: Make the Most of This Year’s Super-Sized Break

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Themed Travel: From Tokyo To Shizuoka In Search Of Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Shimanami Kaido

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Nature

Niyodo River, Nikobuchi Waterfall and Nakatsu Gorge

GaijinPot Travel