Norway boosts quotas to revive whaling

Norway announced Tuesday a 28 percent increase of its annual whaling quota to 1,278 whales in a bid to revive the declining hunt amid international controversy.
Whalers have for several years failed to meet the quotas set by Oslo and the number of whaling boats has plunged.
"I hope the quota and the merging of fishing zones will be a good starting point for a good season for the whaling industry," Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg said in a statement.
Norway and Iceland are the only countries in the world to authorise whaling. Japan also hunts whales, but officially it does so for scientific research purposes, even though a large share of the whale meat ends up on dinner plates.
Norway does not consider itself bound by a 1986 international moratorium on whaling, to which it formally objected.
The Scandinavian country resumed its Minke whale hunt in 1993, judging stocks robust enough. According to Oslo, there are more than 100,000 Minkes in Norwegian waters.
Yet whaling appears to have fallen out of favour.
While there were around 350 whaling vessels in 1950, there were just 11 in 2017, a number almost halved from the previous year.
The number of whales killed has also plunged from 660 in 2015 to 432 last year -- when the quota was 999 -- the "lowest in many years", according to Sandberg.
Whaling professionals have argued they fail to reach the annual quotas because of the whale meat processing plants' lack of capacity and high fuel prices. Also whales are now seeking out colder waters, which are increasingly distant because of global warming.
Animal rights activists say a lack of consumer interest is the reason for the decline.© 2018 AFP
Disillusioned
When will these countries, including Japan, realize that, whaling is no longer a commercially viable enterprise and give up this time and money wasting farce? When whaling was in full swing over 90% of the whale was used to get meat and oil from the blubber. However, these countries are only interested in the meat, which is only around 30-40% of the whale. The rest is not used and discarded. This makes this practice nearly as wasteful as shark finning and equally as unpopular.
cla68
Whale meat is delicious and healthy. Good to see Iceland and Norway back in the game.
Daniel Naumoff
All meat is sacred and eating animals is theoretically a cannibalism, of less development species, no doubt. However, egocentric human scum is too busy staying drunk the joy and taste of consuming foreign flesh just to feel good. They refuse to get on with the times (meat is not anymore required to survive, survival against nature is over) and development and surpass their impure position they have consolidated over many centuries. And they worst thing is, someone actually finds pride in having slaughtered and consumed another being. Such a species I got rolled in.
Bintaro
Stupid desperate useless measure to continue with the "don't tell me what to do" petty attitude.
No worry, whaling will soon disappear.
Toasted Heretic
This is a shame. I hope activists will do all they can to prevent this slaughter of cetaceans.
dcog9065
Good to hear Norway is upping their quotas. Whales aren’t remotely endangered so the hunts should be upped worldwide and even spread to other not yet whaling maritime and even landlocked nations to improve economic activity.
You won’t see any virtue signalers take on Norway either, they are not brave enough for that.
taj
Huh? I think you need to get yourself to a dictionary.
Humans are omnivores. We are built that way. I lead a life of privilege, in a land of plenty, and am able to choose to live meat-free. That is my personal choice and I'm lucky to have access to fresh fruit and veg year round. Not everyone can or wants to make that choice.
Goodlucktoyou
Done in their waters, not a whale reserve on the farrest side of the world.