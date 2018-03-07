Norway boosts quotas to revive whaling

Norway annoounced a 28 percent increase of its annual whaling quota to 1,278 whales in a bid to revive the declining hunt amid international controversy

Norway announced Tuesday a 28 percent increase of its annual whaling quota to 1,278 whales in a bid to revive the declining hunt amid international controversy.

Whalers have for several years failed to meet the quotas set by Oslo and the number of whaling boats has plunged.

"I hope the quota and the merging of fishing zones will be a good starting point for a good season for the whaling industry," Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg said in a statement.

Norway and Iceland are the only countries in the world to authorise whaling. Japan also hunts whales, but officially it does so for scientific research purposes, even though a large share of the whale meat ends up on dinner plates.

Norway does not consider itself bound by a 1986 international moratorium on whaling, to which it formally objected.

The Scandinavian country resumed its Minke whale hunt in 1993, judging stocks robust enough. According to Oslo, there are more than 100,000 Minkes in Norwegian waters.

Yet whaling appears to have fallen out of favour.

While there were around 350 whaling vessels in 1950, there were just 11 in 2017, a number almost halved from the previous year.

The number of whales killed has also plunged from 660 in 2015 to 432 last year -- when the quota was 999 -- the "lowest in many years", according to Sandberg.

Whaling professionals have argued they fail to reach the annual quotas because of the whale meat processing plants' lack of capacity and high fuel prices. Also whales are now seeking out colder waters, which are increasingly distant because of global warming.

Animal rights activists say a lack of consumer interest is the reason for the decline.

