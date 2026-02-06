 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Norway police open investigation into ex-prime minister Jagland over Epstein files

0 Comments
OSLO

Norway's economic crime police unit, Oekokrim, said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into former ‌prime minister and chairman of the Norwegian Nobel committee, Thorbjoern Jagland, on suspicion of aggravated corruption.

The decision to investigate Jagland, also a former Secretary ⁠General of the Council of Europe, was based ‍on information revealed by newly released files related ‍to the ‍late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Oekokrim said.

"We consider there ⁠are reasonable grounds for investigation, given that he held the positions of chair of the ​Nobel Committee and Secretary General of the Council of Europe during the period covered by the released documents," Oekokrom director Paal Loeseth said in a statement.

Jagland has not been charged with any crime and the investigation will among ⁠other things cover whether gifts, travel and loans were received in connection with his position.

The police also asked that the immunity Jagland has due to his position as a former head of an international organization be lifted, a request acquiesced to by the Foreign Ministry.

"It is important that the facts of this case are brought to light," Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.

"I have therefore decided that Norway will put forward a proposal to the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers that Jagland’s ​immunity be revoked," he said.

A lawyer for Thorbjoern Jagland said he welcomed police opening an investigation and that his ⁠client would contribute fully to it.

"Based on what we have found so far, we are confident of the outcome," Anders Brosveet said in a statement ‍to Reuters.

A spokesperson for the Norwegian Nobel Committee declined to ‌comment on the news, ‌but added that the committee "welcome all ‍the facts in this case".

Jagland is one of several prominent Norwegian figures ‌facing renewed scrutiny over their ties with ‍Epstein. Another is Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who has said she displayed poor judgement in maintaining ties after Epstein was convicted.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Nishiarai Daishi Daruma-Burning Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 Places to See Plum Blossom in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog