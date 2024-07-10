Norway says it will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

(Reuters) -Norway will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Norwegian government said in a statement on Wednesday as NATO leaders attended a summit in Washington.
Leaders of NATO member states are poised to unveil new aid for Ukraine to help it defend itself following Russia's invasion in February 2022.
Hoping to change the course of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants the 32-member collective security alliance to send more weapons and money, and to offer security guarantees.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said deliveries of the F-16s by Norway were planned to start in 2024.
A senior NATO official said this week that Ukraine had not yet amassed the munitions and personnel it needs to mount its own large-scale offensive operations.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.
Antiquesaving
More weapons, for who?
Every western news from NY times to BBC, have had multiple articles now on Ukraine's manpower shortage, even the nicest article can't completely ignore the " press gangs" (street recruiters) and that men are in hiding!
Snatch and grab and 28 days training, then straight to the Frontline and the odds are they will be killed or wounded within 2 days.
As CBC pointed out the new recruiting conscript rules basically eliminated just about every exemption, interviewing a conscript wounded after just 2 days at the front and he was taken from his home after the new changes.
He was exempt because he just finished cancer treatment and is in remission, now as long as you are breathing and have a pulse, you pass the requirements to be conscripted.
The minimum new soldiers needed to just hold the line is 200,000 and 500,000 to actually fight.
Now there is talk of again lowering the conscription age and possibly conscripting women in order to relieve more men from other duties and send those men to the front!