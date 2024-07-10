 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Norway marks first delivery of used F-16 fighters to Romania at Rygge air station
FILE PHOTO: A pilot sits inside the jet aircraft as Norway marks the first delivery of used F-16 fighters to Romania at Rygge air station, Norway November 28, 2023. NTB/Ole Berg-Rusten via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/NTB
world

Norway says it will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

1 Comment
By Gwladys Fouche and Louise Breusch Rasmussen
OSLO

(Reuters) -Norway will donate six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Norwegian government said in a statement on Wednesday as NATO leaders attended a summit in Washington.

Leaders of NATO member states are poised to unveil new aid for Ukraine to help it defend itself following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Hoping to change the course of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants the 32-member collective security alliance to send more weapons and money, and to offer security guarantees.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said deliveries of the F-16s by Norway were planned to start in 2024.

A senior NATO official said this week that Ukraine had not yet amassed the munitions and personnel it needs to mount its own large-scale offensive operations.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Hoping to change the course of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants the 32-member collective security alliance to send more weapons and money, and to offer security guarantees.

More weapons, for who?

Every western news from NY times to BBC, have had multiple articles now on Ukraine's manpower shortage, even the nicest article can't completely ignore the " press gangs" (street recruiters) and that men are in hiding!

Snatch and grab and 28 days training, then straight to the Frontline and the odds are they will be killed or wounded within 2 days.

As CBC pointed out the new recruiting conscript rules basically eliminated just about every exemption, interviewing a conscript wounded after just 2 days at the front and he was taken from his home after the new changes.

He was exempt because he just finished cancer treatment and is in remission, now as long as you are breathing and have a pulse, you pass the requirements to be conscripted.

The minimum new soldiers needed to just hold the line is 200,000 and 500,000 to actually fight.

Now there is talk of again lowering the conscription age and possibly conscripting women in order to relieve more men from other duties and send those men to the front!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Treating Acne in Japan: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo