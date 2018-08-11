Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Norway has one of the highest overdose mortality rates in Europe after Estonia and Sweden Photo: AFP/File
world

Norway to test free heroin for drug addicts

0 Comments
By DOMINICK REUTER
OSLO

Norway, which has one of the highest deadly drug overdose rates in Europe, will test prescribing free heroin to the most serious addicts to improve their living conditions, the government said on Friday.

The Norwegian Directorate for Health and Social Affairs has been tasked with proposing an experimental project to identify patients likely to benefit from the program, to examine the implementation method, and to calculate the costs.

"We hope that this will provide a solution that will give... a better quality of life to some addicts who are today out of our reach and whom current programs do not help enough," Health Minister Bente Hoie wrote on Facebook.

Norway has one of the highest overdose mortality rates in Europe, with 81 deaths per million in 2015 after Estonia (132 deaths per million) and Sweden (88 deaths per million), according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction.

Already adopted or tested in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Denmark, medical heroin therapy is controversial, but supporters argue that in addition to improving the quality of life of addicts and lowering overdose mortality, it reduces crime and the costs associated with it.

The first treatments under the project will begin in 2020 at the earliest, the health ministry said in a statement.

The initiative could benefit up to 400 drug addicts, according to the daily Aftenposten.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon