Notre Dame reopens its doors to Macron and other world leaders in a rare symbol of unity

By THOMAS ADAMSON and JOHN LEICESTER

Howling winds couldn’t stop Notre Dame’s heart from beating again.

With three resounding knocks on its doors by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, wielding a specially designed crosier carved from fire-scorched beams, the cathedral roared back to life Saturday evening. For the first time since a devastating blaze engulfed it in 2019, the towering Gothic masterpiece reopened for worship, its rebirth marked by song, prayer, and awe beneath its soaring arches.

While the ceremony was initially planned to begin on the forecourt, unusually fierce December winds whipping across the Île de la Cité, flanked by the River Seine, forced all events inside. Yet the occasion lost none of its splendor. Inside the luminous nave, choirs sang psalms, and the cathedral’s mighty organ, silent for nearly five years, thundered to life in a triumphant interplay of melodies.

The evening’s celebration, attended by 1,500 dignitaries, including President-elect Donald Trump, Britain’s Prince William, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, underscored Notre Dame’s enduring role as both a spiritual and cultural beacon. For President Emmanuel Macron, who championed the ambitious five-year restoration timeline, it was a rare moment of unity amid profound political crises and threats to his presidential legacy—a clear pivot to elevate the celebration into a fully fledged diplomatic event.

The reopening comes at a time of global unrest, with wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East. Amid this backdrop of division, the cathedral’s resurrection emerged as a rare symbol of resilience and unity.

“Notre Dame is not just a French monument—it is a magnificent sign of hope,” said its rector, the Rev. Olivier Ribadeau Dumas. “What seemed impossible has become possible.”

The gathering of world leaders reflected the cathedral’s significance as a sanctuary of shared heritage and a reminder of the enduring power of faith. Ukrainian pastor Andriy Morkvas, attending his first Mass at Notre Dame in over a decade, found hope in the cathedral’s rebirth. “God is powerful; He can change things,” he said. “I hope Notre Dame and Mary will help resolve our conflict.”

Canadian visitor Noelle Alexandria, who had traveled to Paris for the reopening, was struck by the cathedral’s ability to inspire. “She’s been nearly ruined before, but she always comes back,” Alexandria said. “Not many of us could say the same after such tragedy, but Notre Dame can.”

Guests entered through Notre Dame’s iconic western façade, whose arched portals adorned with biblical carvings were once a visual guide for medieval believers. Above the central Portal of the Last Judgment, the Archangel Michael is depicted weighing souls, as demons attempt to tip the scales. These stone figures, designed to inspire both awe and fear, set the stage for a ceremony steeped in history.

Inside, the hum of hundreds of guests awaiting the service filled the cathedral with human sounds once more—a stark contrast to the construction din that echoed there for years. Tuners restoring the great organ often worked through the night to find the silence needed to perfect its 7,952 pipes, ranging from pen-sized to torso-wide.

Notre Dame’s revival is a story of global collaboration and determination. Over 42,000 square meters of stonework—an area equal to six soccer fields—were cleaned, revealing luminous limestone and intricate carvings long cloaked in soot. Above the nave, 2,000 oak beams, nicknamed “the forest,” were used to rebuild the spire and roof, restoring the cathedral’s iconic silhouette.

“It’s night and day,” said François Le Page of the Notre Dame Foundation, which raised nearly half of the €900 million ($950 million) in donations for the restoration. “When I last saw it in 2021, it was filled with scaffolding. Now, it’s perfection.”

The cathedral’s thunderous great organ, with its newly renovated console boasting five keyboards, 115 stops, and 30 foot pedals, resounded for the first time since the fire, echoing as a cornerstone of Notre Dame’s identity.

The ceremony began with Ulrich symbolically reopening Notre Dame’s grand wooden doors, tapping them three times with his fire-scarred crosier. Psalms and hymns echoed through the cathedral’s hallowed halls, culminating in an organ performance by four world-class musicians.

Adding to the ceremony’s visual splendor, Archbishop Ulrich and the clergy donned vibrant liturgical garments designed by renowned French fashion designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. Known for his eye-popping pop-art aesthetic, Castelbajac crafted 2,000 colorful pieces for 700 celebrants, blending modern elements with medieval touches.

A star-studded prerecorded concert featured luminaries like pianist Lang Lang, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and soprano Pretty Yende. Their performances offered a universal message of harmony, celebrating the cathedral’s resurrection and its role as a sanctuary of faith and art.

Amid the grandeur, personal stories of faith punctuated the evening. Huguette Euphrasie, attending with her cancer-stricken mother, gazed at the cathedral’s illuminated towers. “It has huge spiritual value for me,” she said. “It’s very moving.”

For Patricia and Cyrille Brenner, who traveled overnight from Cannes, the reopening felt like a pilgrimage. “You have to be there to experience it,” Patricia said, comparing it to the Cannes Film Festival. Her husband added, “The fire was a call to renew our faith.”

For Macron, the reopening offered a rare reprieve from political turmoil. Just days earlier, his government collapsed in a historic no-confidence vote, plunging France into uncertainty. Macron described the reopening as “a jolt of hope,” framing it as a testament to France’s resilience and unity.

The achievement of restoring Notre Dame within five years—a timeline dismissed as overly ambitious by many—was a political win for Macron. Yet, as he addressed the gathering inside the cathedral, his speech highlighted not just the success of the restoration but also France’s enduring spirit amid adversity.

Security was tight, echoing measures seen during the Paris Olympics. Police vans and soldiers in body armor patrolled embankments, while a special detail followed President-elect Donald Trump. Public viewing areas along the Seine accommodated 40,000 spectators, who watched the ceremonies unfold on large screens.

For many, Notre Dame’s rebirth is not just a French achievement but a global one. After the reopening, the cathedral is expected to welcome 15 million visitors annually, up from 12 million before the fire.

As the evening drew to a close, the cathedral stood as a testament to what collective will and faith can achieve. “It’s the soul of Paris,” Dumas said. “And tonight, its heart beats again.”

Sylvie Corbet, Yesica Brumec, Marine Lesprit and Mark Carlson in Paris contributed.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through The AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

