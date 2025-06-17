Six of the Group of Seven leaders are trying on the final day of their Tuesday to show the wealthy nations’ club still has the clout to shape world events despite the early departure of President Donald Trump.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and his counterparts from the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Japan will be joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO chief Mark Rutte to discuss Russia’s relentless war on its neighbor.
World leaders had gathered in Canada with the specific goal of helping to defuse a series of pressure points, only to be disrupted by a showdown over Iran’s nuclear program that could escalate in dangerous and uncontrollable ways. Israel launched an aerial bombardment campaign against Iran on Friday, and Iran has hit back with missiles and drones.
Trump left the summit in the Canadian Rocky Mountain resort of Kananaskis a day early late Monday, saying: “I have to be back, very important.” It came as conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies and the U.S. leader declared that Tehran should be evacuated “immediately” — while also expressing optimism about a deal to stop the violence.
Before leaving, Trump joined the other leaders in issuing a statement saying Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon” and calling for a “de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.” Getting unanimity — even on a short and broadly worded statement — was a modest measure of success for the group.
At the summit, Trump warned that Tehran needs to curb its nuclear program before it’s “too late.” He said Iranian leaders would “like to talk” but they had already had 60 days to reach an agreement on their nuclear ambitions and failed to do so before the Israeli aerial assault began. “They have to make a deal,” he said.
Asked what it would take for the U.S. to get involved in the conflict militarily, Trump said Monday morning, “I don’t want to talk about that.“
But by Monday afternoon, Trump warned ominously on social media, “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Shortly after that, Trump decided to leave the summit and skip a series of Tuesday meetings that would address the war in Ukraine and trade issues.
The sudden departure only heightened the drama of a world that seems on verge of several firestorms. Trump already has imposed severe tariffs on multiple nations that risk a global economic slowdown. There has been little progress on settling the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
Trump’s stance on Ukraine puts him fundamentally at odds with the other G7 leaders, who back Ukraine and are clear that Russia is the aggressor in the war.
The U.S. president on Monday suggested there would have been no war if G7 members hadn’t expelled Putin from the organization in 2014 for annexing Crimea.
Trump on Monday demurred when asked if he supported Russia, saying “I only care about saving lives.”
With talks on ending the war at an impasse, Starmer said Britain and other G7 members were slapping new tariffs on Russia in a bid to get it to the ceasefire negotiating table. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to attend the summit Tuesday at Carney’s invitation, along with other leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NATO chief Mark Rutte.
Trump declined to join in the sanctions on Russia, saying he would wait until Europe did so first.
“When I sanction a country that costs the U.S. a lot of money, a tremendous amount of money,” he said.
Trump had been scheduled before his departure to meet with Zelenskyy and with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.
On the Middle East, Merz told reporters that Germany was planning to draw up a final communique proposal on the Israel-Iran conflict that will stress that “Iran must under no circumstances be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons-capable material.”
Trump also seemed to put a greater priority on addressing his grievances with other nations’ trade policies than on collaboration with G7 allies. The U.S. president has imposed 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as 25% tariffs on autos. Trump is also charging a 10% tax on imports from most countries, though he could raise rates on July 9, after the 90-day negotiating period set by him would expire.
He announced with Starmer that they had signed a trade framework Monday that was previously announced in May, with Trump saying that British trade was “very well protected’ because ”I like them, that’s why. That’s their ultimate protection.”
Associated Press writers Will Weissert in Banff, Alberta, and Josh Boak in Calgary, Alberta, contributed to this story.
Bob Fosse
“I have to be back, very important.”
Dinner with $5 million donors? Advertise his new smartphone?
Or far more likely avoiding any talk of Ukraine now his bluff has been called.
BB
A strategic retreat from a situation in which he was in over his head.
Sven Asai
The cat's away, so now the little mice will play.
JJE
That's correct - also known as the Boomerang Effect.
Trump doesn't have much time for this irrelevant bunch of no-hopers who still think they are the masters-of-the-universe.
Minus the US, the G7 is an obsolete investors club of former Western Powers (with Japan tacked on for good looks) that once traditionally dominated the global economic and financial systems, now declining and can no longer do so on their own.
Some dude
That's correct - also known as the Boomerang Effect.
It was calculated that even if he had the balls to do it, sanctioning Russia would take up 0.1% of the US budget.
He won't do it because Putin owns him, and this has never been clearer than now.
Jay
OK so we've got Macron, Mark Carney, and Keir Starmer in a lineup - three slimy, Davos-bred globalist puppets reading from the same WEF playbook... and Trump is the bad guy?!
You’ve got Macron handing France over to technocrats while his own country burns, Carney pushing climate schemes that just happen to consolidate power into central banks, and Starmer - a walking press release - selling out the UK's sovereignty and turning it into the more of third-world mess the minute it makes Brussels smile. These guys are the polished face of elite control.
Like him or not, Trump - for all his chaos - actually pissed off the right people: entrenched bureaucrats, media monopolies, and global finance creeps. And that’s why they hate him. Not because he's dangerous to democracy - but because he's dangerous to their monopoly on it.
The irony is absolutely UNREAL. Three puppets in suits wrecking nations with a smile are called "leaders," and the one guy who didn't play ball gets branded the "villain."
wallace
The tone of the discussions will now improve without Trump.
Some dude
OK so we've got Macron, Mark Carney, and Keir Starmer in a lineup - three slimy, Davos-bred globalist puppets reading from the same WEF playbook... and Trump is the bad guy?!
Finally, you're starting to get it.
JJE
Not sure where that figure came from - another take is Lindsey Graham's "bone crushing" sanctions bill on Russia, with 500% tariffs on countries that purchase Russian energy, would have a far more extensive and controversial effect on US trade, particularly with major trading partners.
Moscow won't buckle to sanctions - it views this as a defensive national security crackdown on its vital western flank, checkmating aggressive alliance expansionism there, all the while adjusting the security umbrella to secure the front porch area with room for some more deckchairs.
deanzaZZR
Womp, Womp
Flapjacks with maple syrup for breakfast?
Jay
Orange Man bad. Got it.
Now kindly explain to us with a straight face how you believe the three soggiest pieces of globalist toast standing next to him are the "good guys".
Ah_so
And Donald Trump is nothing more than a front for a host of billionaires.
But when you say "globalist puppets", those who know Ilinternet discourse well enough are aware that this phrase is often an anti-Semitic dog whistle for "Jewish cabal".
The image of the shadowy Jewish cabal as puppet masters controlling things from behind the scenes is centuries old. I expect that this is the sense in which you mean it.
JJE
Latest SM post from Trump just now:
Hilarious - Trump just derided Macon as 'publicity seeking' (earlier the latter publicly suggested the former had made a ceasefire offer).
Tokyo Guy
Did he actually achieve anything constructive? All I saw was that he dropped a piece of paper, confused the EU with the UK, and ran away after it became clear that nobody wanted him there.
If the USA insists on continuing with the charade that they are aligned with the west, they should at least try and find someone who isn't a dim Russian asset, and send that person instead.