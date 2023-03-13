Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Anthony Albanese, Australia's Prime Minister
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Photo: Reuters/CINDY LIU
world

Nuclear submarine construction to generate thousands of jobs in Australia

0 Comments
SYDNEY

A plan to build an Australian fleet of nuclear powered submarines will create 20,000 jobs in Australia, media reported on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet in San Diego on Monday local time to announce a plan for Australia to acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines next decade.

Australia was informing its regional neighbors about the plan, known as AUKUS, Albanese said on Sunday in San Diego, after meeting with Sunak.

"I've been talking with other leaders in the region, as well, explaining our position. And it's been well-received and understood why we're doing this," Albanese told reporters.

China has objected to the transfer of nuclear propulsion technology to Australia. AUKUS is seeking to counter China's military buildup and its pressure on Taiwan.

Sunak said it was important for Britain to demonstrate to the region its commitment to values "even though it's geographically a long way from where we are".

At home, Albanese is under pressure to show the nation's most expensive defense project in its history is affordable, and will lead to jobs and a boost for local industry.

Government modeling showed 20,000 jobs, including 8,500 in submarine construction, would be created in Australia over 30 years, local newspapers reported on Monday.

Albanese has said he will explain the massive cost of building the nuclear submarines to the public, at a time where there are "major pressures on expenditure, not just in defense, but in other areas as well".

A national budget forecast in October projected gross debt would reach A$1 trillion (43.1% of GDP) by the end of the 2025–26 fiscal year, the highest since the 1950s, but below gross debt levels in other developed nations, including the United States and Britain.

Albanese had told reporters that defense spending, now at 2% of GDP, must rise.

"This is about jobs, including jobs and manufacturing and Adelaide in particular will be a big beneficiary of this announcement, as well as Western Australia," he told reporters on Saturday.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo