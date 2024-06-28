 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Residents fill their containers with drinking water from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi
A woman pours water on her head after filling her containers with drinking water from a municipal tanker on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, on May 21. Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi
world

Number of days over 35 C surges in world's scorching capitals

0 Comments
By Gloria Dickie
LONDON

The number of days reaching a sizzling 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) in 20 of the world's largest capitals - from Delhi to Jakarta to Buenos Aires - has risen 52% over the past three decades, a think tank analysis found on Friday.

More than 300 million people live in the world's 20 most populous capital cities, where they are uniquely vulnerable to rising temperatures fueled by climate change, as asphalt and buildings absorb and retain heat.

Capital cities including Delhi, Dhaka and Manila already this year have been plagued by dangerous heatwaves - leading to a spate of heat-related deaths and school closures.

Delhi alone documented its longest and most severe heatwave in 74 years, registering 39 consecutive days with maximum temperatures at or above 40 C (104 F) from May 14 to June 21, according to weather station data.

Now, an analysis by the London-based International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), quantifies the growing threat of extreme heat in some of the world's largest urban centers.

Using surface temperature data from airport weather stations, the researchers found that from 2014 to 2023, there were nearly 6,500 cumulative days, or instances, when one of the 20 cities reached temperatures of 35 C or higher. In the decade from 1994 to 2003, there were just 4,755.

"We know that hot weather is not felt evenly across cities," said Tucker Landesman, a researcher with IIED. "Pockets of extreme heat are more likely in certain types of neighborhoods and commercial districts. This is tied to inequality and how we design buildings and public infrastructure."

Indonesia's Jakarta experienced the greatest absolute rise in the number of days over 35 C, from 28 days between 1994 and 2003 to 167 in the most recent decade.

Seoul, South Korea, went from nine days to 58, while Buenos Aires went from seven days to 35.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kaze no Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ueno Farm

GaijinPot Travel

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Cyber: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shirahige Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

Furano Lavender Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Point Cards Explained: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog