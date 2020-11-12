Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nurse charged with murder of 8 babies at UK hospital

LONDON

A British nurse was charged Wednesday with murdering eight babies and trying to kill another 10 at a hospital in northwest England.

Cheshire Police said Lucy Letby, 30, was charged following an investigation into deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, south of Liverpool.

The force said the nurse faced eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder relating to the period between June 2015 and June 2016.

Police launched an investigation into the deaths of a number of babies at the hospital in May 2017. Letby was arrested Tuesday for the third time in connection with the deaths. She was previously arrested in 2018 and 2019 and each time bailed pending further enquiries, without being charged.

Police said Letby was being held in custody and would appear in court on Thursday.

