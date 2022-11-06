Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Nurses in Britain to strike

0 Comments
LONDON

Nurses in Britain will go on strike, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said on Saturday, an action that will add to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's challenges during an economic crisis.

The prospect of up to 300,000 nurses walking out and the subsequent cancelled operations and procedures, coincides with British workers from several industries including the rail network having taken strike action over the last few months as pay rises fail to keep pace with double-digit inflation. School workers are also going to vote on strike action.

"Our strike action will be as much for patients as it is for nurses – we have their support in doing this," RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said in a statement on Saturday.

The RCN said that its members have faced a decade of real-terms pay cuts and that the ballot over the last four weeks was the biggest in its 106-year history.

The nurses would strike before Christmas, the Observer newspaper reported. The walkout would be the first national strike in the history of the RCN, said the newspaper, which cited union officials.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Beyond Paint and Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel