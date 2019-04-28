NY Times apologizes for cartoon with 'anti-Semitic tropes'

The New York Times has apologized for an anti-Semitic cartoon that appeared in the newspaper's international edition.
It showed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a dachshund wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind and skullcap-wearing U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Times says the image "included anti-Semitic tropes." The cartoon appeared Thursday in print.
A tweet from the New York Times Opinion account Saturday said the image "was offensive, and it was an error in judgment to publish it."
The Times says the cartoon was provided by The New York Times News Service and Syndicate, which has since deleted it.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
1 Comment
Login to comment
jcapan
New York state has the largest population of Jews in the world except for Israel, so it is a bit surprising that they'd go there. And strange that they don't ID the cartoonist.
Remove the collar and skullcap and it'd still be effective and a factual depiction of the two nations/leaders' relationship. No reason for tropes.