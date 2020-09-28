Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President Donald Trump Photo: AP
world

New York Times: Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of past 15 years

2 Comments
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK

President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report Sunday in The New York Times.

Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years. He campaigned for office as a billionaire real estate mogul and successful businessman.

Speaking at a news conference at the White House, Trump dismissed the report as “fake news” and said he has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics.

The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data it obtained extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday and weeks before a divisive election against Democrat Joe Biden.

The president vowed that information about his taxes “will all be revealed.” But he offered no timeline for the disclosure and made similar promises during the 2016 campaign on which he never followed through.

In fact, the president has fielded court challenges against those seeking access to his returns, including the U.S. House, which is suing for access to Trump's tax returns as part of congressional oversight.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization, Alan Garten, and a spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on the report.

Garten told the Times that “most, if not all, of the facts appear to be inaccurate.”

He said in a statement to the news organization that the president "has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015.”

During his first general election debate against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, Clinton said that perhaps Trump wasn't releasing his tax returns because he had paid nothing in federal taxes.

Trump interrupted her to say, "That makes me smart.”

Why is anyone surprised?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Trump dismissed the report as “fake news” and said he has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics.

'Fake news'. Once again attacking the free press that questions him, while lauding outlets that help cover and defend his 20,000+ 'intentional misinformations'. An Orwellian admin.

'No specifics'. Once again just his 'word'. Trump is the most dishonest politician in modern history. Nothing he, anyone in his admin, anyone in his Republican rapid response team, and most of supporters say can be believed. Matyroshka dolls.

What all is he trying to hide, and more importantly who else - besides his family and those in his syndicate - around the globe might he be covering for, and even afraid of.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

