Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak New York
People wait on line to get tested for COVID-19 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
world

NYC adds testing; no decision on Times Square New Year's Eve

0 Comments
NEW YORK

With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, city officials said Wednesday they’re opening more testing sites and restricting visiting at city-run hospitals and jails.

At the same time, Mayor Bill de Blasio said no decision had been made to ban people from the annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square — even as Fox said it was canceling its live broadcast.

There were more than 13,700 positive tests in the city on Monday, a massive surge from just a week before, when the city was averaging fewer than 3,600 new cases of COVID-19.

De Blasio said the city was opening seven additional testing sites on Wednesday, increasing its total to 119, and will set up five distribution sites Thursday to hand out at-home rapid tests.

The news of more city-run testing sites came as CityMD, the privately run chain of urgent care clinics, said it was temporarily closing 13 city locations, saying it was doing so “to preserve our ability to staff our sites.”

The chain has seen testing lines wrapping around city blocks and wait times of several hours.

The city is limiting visitation at city-run hospitals, with some exceptions for pregnant people, children and hospice patients, and moving from in-person visits to televisits at city jails, where the COVID positivity rate has soared from 1% to 17% in the last 10 days.

The city's jails commissioner, Vincent Schiraldi, sent a letter to judges Tuesday asking them to consider alternatives to incarceration, writing that inmates face “an equal or greater level of risk” as at the start of the pandemic.

According to Schiraldi, just 45% of city inmates have received one dose of the vaccine, and only 38% are fully vaccinated. In comparison, at least 90% of city adults have received one dose of the vaccine and more than 82% are considered fully vaccinated.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog