New York City braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms

Mounting trash. Closed firehouses. Fewer police and ambulances on the street.
That's the possibility New York City is bracing for come Monday as a COVID-19 vaccine mandate looms and thousands of municipal workers remain unwilling to get the shots.
Police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and most other city workers face a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Workers who don’t comply will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio held firm on the mandate as firefighters rallied Thursday outside his official residence, sanitation workers appeared to be skipping garbage pick ups in protest and the city's largest police union went to an appeals court seeking a halt to the vaccine requirement.
Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said the hard deadline “sets the city up for a real crisis.” Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, warned longer response times will “be a death sentence to some people.”
De Blasio said Thursday that the city has contingencies to maintain adequate staffing and public safety, including mandatory overtime and extra shifts — tools that he said were typically used “in times of challenging crisis.”
The mayor called the sanitation slowdowns “unacceptable” and said that department will move to 12-hour and Sunday shifts to ensure trash doesn't pile up.
“My job is to keep people safe — my employees, and 8.8 million people,” De Blasio said at a virtual news briefing. “And until we defeat COVID, people are not safe. If we don’t stop COVID, New Yorkers will die.”
People who refuse to get vaccinated are now a big factor in the continued spread of the virus. Backers of mandates say New Yorkers have a right not to be infected by public servants unwilling to get the shots.
Nearly one-quarter of city employees covered by the impending mandate have yet to receive at least one vaccine dose as of Thursday, including 26% of police personnel, 29% of firefighters and EMS workers and 33% of sanitation workers, according to city data. City jail guards have another month to comply.
The fire department said it was prepared to close up to 20% of its fire companies and have 20% fewer ambulances in service while changing schedules, canceling vacations and turning to outside EMS providers to make up for expected staffing shortages.
Ansbro said up to 40% of firehouses could have to close.
“The department must manage the unfortunate fact that a portion of our workforce has refused to comply with a vaccine mandate for all city employees,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, who had COVID-19 in January, said his department was sending reminders to workers whose records indicated they hadn't yet received a shot and that NYPD vaccination sites will remain open all weekend.
More than 700 officers were vaccinated on Thursday alone, the NYPD said, rushing to meet the deadline for the mandate and an extra incentive: workers who get a shot by Friday at a city-run vaccination site will get $500.
“On Monday, when this thing really starts being enforced, we're going to check the vaccination status and if you're not vaccinated, no pay and you're going to be not able to work,” Shea said in a video message Wednesday to officers. “I don't think anyone wants that to happen. I don't think you want it to happen. I certainly don't. We need you out there.”
Fire department officials are holding virtual meetings with staff, explaining the mandate and imploring them to get vaccinated.
A Staten Island judge on Wednesday refused a police union's request for a temporary restraining order on the mandate, but she ordered city officials into her courtroom next month to explain why the requirement shouldn't be reversed. If the mandate is deemed illegal, workers put on leave will be given back pay, the city said.
Mike Salsedo, 44, was among hundreds of firefighters protesting Thursday outside de Blasio's residence, Gracie Mansion. He said he believes he has natural immunity to COVID-19 after having the disease last year and doesn't need to be vaccinated, a stance that's contrary to the consensus among public health experts.
“I’m a man of faith, and I don’t believe that putting something manmade into my body is good,” Salsedo said.
Another firefighter, Jackie-Michelle Martinez, said the ability to choose was “our God-given right” as she questioned the city's decision to move away from its previous policy, which allowed workers to stay on the job if they had a negative COVID-19 test.
“If the weekly testing is working, why are you, Mayor de Blasio, eliminating it?” she asked.
COVID-19 is the leading cause of death of law enforcement officers in the U.S., killing 498 officers since the start of 2020 compared to 102 gun deaths, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks police fatalities.
De Blasio on Thursday credited the impending deadline for moving the needle on vaccinations across city government. In the last week, the number of affected workers who've gotten at least one dose rose from 71% to 76%.
When the state required all workers at hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated, a last minute rush of people to comply meant that few facilities experienced staffing challenges.
"We expected that a lot of the vaccinations would happen toward the end of the deadline," de Blasio said. "We also know a lot of people make the decision once they really realize that they're not going to get paid. That's just the human reality."
39 Comments
Joeintokyo
26% reduction in cops? Headed in the right direction.
yakyak
Unless you live in New York.
Joeintokyo
Especially if I live in NYC!
3RENSHO
The Royal Princess is in for an enormous culture shock, I fear...
OssanAmerica
Really makes me wonder what is wrong with all these people.
David Brent
Great news for people looking for a new job, and who don't believe vaccine conspiracies! More fool the people quitting!
ShinkansenCaboose
Not one masked and all the protesters are not vaccinated. Appears that Americans will never be allowed to come visit Japan.
jeancolmar
Mass hysteria and mass stupidity in New York of all places.
Happy Day
Deterioration of NYC is already ahead of plan. Asians attacked regularly, thanks to deBlasio's CRT propaganda. Women attacked on trains, while onlookers do nothing except record it on their iPhones.
Wonder what it will be like six months from now?
umbrella
This is great news for criminals in New York from Monday. Going to be a free for all. My friends in New York told me they have been stocking up on various firearms. They are going to need them.
Jimizo
Can’t imagine NASA or Goldman Sachs will be looking to sweep up a load of anti-vaxxers.
Maybe a future fleecing people as televangelists on the cards?
Matt Hartwell
Hows this work?
JeffLee
Absolutely right. Fire them if they continue to refuse. No problem replacing them: their jobs pay better wages and way better benefits than nearly all the jobs in the private sector.
Matt Hartwell
When New York goes south, I can see it now, on Fox, every evening for weeks..
Blacklabel
ummm you dont just replace firemen and policemen with people off the street.
sure, you are really concerned with the vaccination status of a fireman as your house is burning down or of a policeman as you are being robbed at gunpoint? cause yeah thats totally rational to think that way.
Blacklabel
yet some people claim it is just a few crazy people online. These are low paid public servants, disproportionately people of color.
fxgai
“Land of the free”, but you must take a vaccination if the mayor says so.
JeffLee
Huh? The vaccinated rate of NYC's nurses and doctors is around 95 percent . The problem are people like garbage men.
Alfie Noakes
Fire-fighting is an extremely important but very dangerous occupation. It's depressing to see so many people who are brave enough to risk their lives every time they go to work refusing a simple vaccination that could save their lives or their families lives.
OssanAmerica
As holder of a NY pistol permit I find that statement highly questionable. In New York City, which has it's own regulations above and beyond those of NY State, it literally impossible to procure and keep firearms in the City. That is unless your friends are purchasing illegal unregistered firearms.
Blacklabel
you left out the police and firefighters to intentionally lessen the seriousness of the problem. no?
BigYen
Cops protect themselves and others against criminals with guns and other weapons, firefighters use hoses and trucks and other measures against fires, but they won’t arm themselves against Covid with vaccines. And Covid has killed five times as many cops as guns have. Dumb as.
Yukijin
"People who refuse to get vaccinated are now a big factor in the continued spread of the virus"
Has this not been proven to be untrue?
Everyone spreads it, the vaccinated have less risk of severe symptoms which takes stress off the medical system.
There is a lot of misinformation from both sides of the arguement going on.
ulysses
Looks like NY will get rid of some trash in the process. These idiots are ready to infect other people, then let them die because of delayed response, all because they failed science in school!!!
Scorpion
You know the people protesting are not all unvaccinated right? They are not all Anti-Vaccine..they are Anti-Mandate. Please educate yourself before making statements.
ulysses
If they are vaccinated, then no problem right?
Glad the ones who got the vaccine educated themselves!!!
Blacklabel
Plus if we really get to the heart of the matter, there are also people who dont really care to be told what to do by Joe Brandon and Bill DeBlasio. They feel they are incompetent, authoritarian and that they have no right under the Constitution to demand unvaccinated people lose their jobs.
So some of this is anti-vaccine, some of this is anti Democratic politicians. Some people wouldnt do anything these type of people tell them to do.
Attilathehungry
For many of the protestors, this is a matter of principle. The city government does not have the authourity to order them to have a medical procedure. If anything, this kind of thing should be brought up during collective bargaining as part of their work contract.
They are NOT the crazy anti-vaxxers that some here would like to portray them as. Many pro mandate people get a nice warm feeling when they can feel smug and superior about being smarter than those nasty proles, but the reality is not so simple. The anti mandate folks cannot be simply dismissed as ignorant, stupid, or uninformed.
Again, if you get vaccinated, you have protected yourself. Chance of infection is low, chance of serious illness almost nil. So why worry about other people to the point of destroying their careers? Or running the risk of them deciding to leave for warmer climates (Florida, Texas).
Rob
Mandating Emergency Use Authorization "vaccines" is wrong and illegal. These are not laws and have no legal foundation. They should be and will be challenged in a court of law.
When you start forcing the people who keep the whole system afloat into taking a medical procedure they do not want then your going to see the effects when those same people decide to stop doing their jobs.
The unions will rally by participating in civil disobedience that will grind the system to a halt. Heck, just the air pilots and truckers have enough power to shut the whole thing down, throw in the teachers union, the police and firefighters, the nurses and all the civil servants your going to see absolute mayhem. The Govt will not win this fight. 100%.
Nibek32
The NYC police department is so corrupt and are straight up rude to ordinary citizens so they can flex their power. Good riddance.
JeffLee
@Blacklabel
No, not concerned for the same reasons that when Reagan fired over 11,000 air traffic controllers in one fell swoop in 1981, airplanes didn't fall out of the sky. And air traffic controllers are a lot more skilled than garbage collectors.
Let's see if residents watch helplessly while their houses burn down or if cops don't magically appear the instant a mugger puts a gun in someone's face.
GdTokyo
RobToday 06:26 pm JST
They have been and NYC won, so.... legal.
This is a city health mandate, they are city employees. Take a safe and effective vaccine or don’t get paid. Pretty simple. I hardly think the city will crumble around them. Ass 700 rushed to get vaxxed in one day alone, let’s see how long this “stand on principle” lasts.
And.... for cops who have died at nearly 5x the rate of shootings this is particularly nonsensical. “I don’t believe in bullet resistant vests and you can’t make me wear one!” Said no cop ever.
When you are hired to uphold the law, that doesn’t make you above to the law.
Jimizo
Not all of them, but surely you’ve seen the pattern here. Where you find anti-vaccination sentiment, you’ll very often find stolen election hysterics, deep-state paranoia, ‘globalists’, ‘George Soros’, MSM, and as quoted in the article, religious primitivism.
Most of the ‘proles’ are vaccinated. This isn’t a class issue, although I did see vaccine hesitancy is higher among the less educated.
Peter14
It has been shown to be correct. The unvaccinated are much more likely to catch covid when exposed and so more likely they will become infected and spread the virus.
Hervé L'Eisa
The mandate is illegal. The vaccination is a good choice especially for those at risk due to already poor health conditions (obesity, diabetes, cancer, pulmonary disease, etc.) but it's no magical silver bullet that some purport.
In Ireland, which has ~91% vaccination rate, there is a significant rise in new infections among the vaccinated.
Vaccinated people also contract AND SPREAD the virus at similar rates as unvaccinated.
https://m.theepochtimes.com/vaccinated-people-easily-transmit-covid-19-delta-variant-in-households-uk-study_4074277.html
Those who have already recovered from the virus have natural immunity which is far more robust than those with vaccinated immunity which wanes within 90 days.
Receiving a vaccine with known serious side effects (in some people, often with no previously known health issues) is an unnecessary risk.
The road to perdition is paved with good intentions.
BigYen
Scorpion:
I know that “anti-mandate” usually means “anti-vaccine”. Please educate yourself before making uninformed comments.
ShinkansenCaboose
In NY state you can own pistols and if driving with them they must be broken down and placed on the dashboard. But you cannot enter any of the five boroughs with those guns open or hidden.
NYCity is super strict. You will find yourself on Rivers rather quickly, which is the first jail after being held at a local cell.
Ny Cops are good people in general. I always supported them when I grew up there.
I find it sad that So many Americans are influenced by bogus anti science and fax sites.
Never believe the first site you collect news from or opinions.
Rob
Govt does NOT have the authority to mandate Emergency Authorized Use only vaccines with ZERO LIABILITY to both the manufacturer of the vaccine and the Govt mandating them.
Total immunity from legal recourse in case of side effects goes against the social contract. It's never been done before and it won't be done again. If you like societal chaos and living a life where the police may not show up, or your flight might be cancelled without notice then you'll enjoy enforcing these ILLEGAL mandates.
Rob
or your supermarket not be stocked, or waiting for 10 hours to see a Dr, or the garbage sitting around for weeks, or....or....or.... Enjoy!