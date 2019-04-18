Newsletter Signup Register / Login
St Patrick's Cathedral in New York Photo: AP
world

Man with gas cans, lighters arrested inside New York's St Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK

Just days after flames ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, a New Jersey man was arrested Wednesday night after entering St Patrick's Cathedral carrying two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters, according to the New York Police Department.

The unidentified 37-year-old man had pulled up in a minivan outside the landmark cathedral on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, walked around the area, then returned to his vehicle at 7:55 p.m. and retrieved the gasoline and lighter fluid, said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller.

"As he entered the cathedral he was confronted by a cathedral security officer who asked him where he was going and informed him he can't proceed into the cathedral carrying these things," said Miller. "At that point some gasoline apparently spilled out onto the floor as he turned around."

Security then notified officers from the counter-terrorism bureau who were standing outside, Miller said. The officers caught up to the man and arrested him after he was questioned.

"His basic story was he was cutting through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue. That his car had run out of gas," Miller said. "We took a look at the vehicle. It was not out of gas and at that point he was taken into custody."

"It's hard to say what his intentions were, but I think the totality of circumstances of an individual walking into an iconic location like St Patrick's Cathedral carrying over four gallons of gasoline, two bottles of lighter fluid and lighters and lighters is something we would have great concern over," Miller said.

Miller said the suspect is known to police, who are currently looking into his background.

St Patrick's Cathedral was built in 1878 and has installed a sprinkler-like system during recent renovations. Its wooden roof is also coated with fire retardant.

