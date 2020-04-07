Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

New Zealand PM demotes minister for coronavirus lockdown breach; extends emergency

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday she had rejected her health minister's offer to resign for breaching nationwide lockdown rules as doing so would jeopardise plans to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Health Minister David Clark drove his family to the beach in the early stages of the lockdown, flouting social distancing rules, the prime minister said.

"Under normal conditions I would sack the minister of health. What he did was wrong, and there are no excuses," Ardern said in Wellington.

Instead, Ardern said she had demoted Clark to the bottom of cabinet rankings and stripped him of his role as associate finance minister.

"I expect better, and so does New Zealand," she said.

Clark said in a statement that he had been "an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me".

New Zealand, with a population of nearly 5 million people, in late March started a four-week national lockdown by closing schools, restaurants, cafes and gyms and shutting its borders to most foreign nationals.

On Tuesday, it also extended for a second time the state of national emergency for a further seven days.

Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, told a regular briefing the Pacific nation's new daily cases of COVID-19 dropped to 54 on Tuesday, the lowest count in nearly two weeks, taking the total tally to 1,160.

Bloomfield said he expected the number of new coronavirus infections to continue at the "same level" before declining.

New Zealand has reported one novel coronavirus-related death.

A total of 65 people have recovered from the illness overnight, which was more than the total number of cases reported on Tuesday.

Despite these promising signs, officials have urged greater vigilance especially over the Easter holidays.

"Now is not the time to change any of our behavior," Ardern said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Abe’s COVID-19 Two Mask Policy Becomes Laughing Stock on Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #75: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Trolls Media with ‘Urgent’ Press Conference

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dealing With The World Now”

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Chureito Pagoda

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Sakura Sayonara

Savvy Tokyo