world

NZ store of Japanese sports brand Asics apologizes over porn played on big screens

4 Comments
By MICHAEL BRADLEY
AUCKLAND

The New Zealand arm of Japanese sports brand Asics has apologized after pornography was broadcast on large television screens above its central Auckland store for several hours, startling Sunday morning shoppers.

Pornography played on the retailer's outdoor screens for up to nine hours -- until staff arrived at the shop around 10 a.m. on Sunday and switched them off, the New Zealand Herald reported.

"Some people were shocked, but others just stopped and watched," security guard Dwayne Hinango told the newspaper.

The explicit content was "totally inappropriate and offensive" and "not something you want kids exposed to", said Tanya Lee, who had walked past with her seven-year-old son.

Asics New Zealand said in a Facebook post that an unknown person had gained access to its televisions.

"Some objectionable content was displayed on the screens," the post said. "We would like to apologize to anyone who may have seen this."

The company said it was working with its software and online security suppliers to ensure the situation was not repeated.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
If you hack a monitor, it’s an unspoken rule to stream porn.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I strongly assume that those people, who were still around enjoyed watching the "free-bee"!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How about turning off the screen when the shop is closed when is no one there to monitor it.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I'm more amazed that they just decided to wait until opening time the next day to turn off the video, you'd think that as soon as it was discovered they would have tried to stop it right away!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

