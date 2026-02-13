 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tarrant attacked worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019 Image: Wellington Court of Appeal/AFP
world

New Zealand mosque killer's appeal causing 'distress' to victims: lawyer

1 Comment
WELLINGTON

Appeal hearings for a white supremacist who shot dead 51 people at two New Zealand mosques in 2019 caused "immense distress" to his victims, a lawyer representing the state said Friday as proceedings wrapped up.

Brenton Tarrant, a 35-year-old Australian former gym instructor, admitted carrying out New Zealand's deadliest modern-day mass shooting before being sentenced to life in jail in August 2020.

The convicted killer argued this week in Wellington's Court of Appeal that "torturous and inhumane" detention conditions had made him incapable of making rational decisions when he pleaded guilty, according to a court synopsis of the case.

As a week of hearings came to a close on Friday, Crown lawyer Madeleine Laracy urged the court to dismiss Tarrant's case because he had no legal defense to offer at trial and conviction was certain, state broadcaster RNZ reported.

She urged the court to give closure to the victims and the wider Muslim community.

"There are literally hundreds of directly harmed victims in this case and keeping this case alive is a source of immense distress for those individuals," Laracy said, according to RNZ.

The three judges did not give a decision on Friday in his case.

Tarrant is being held in a specialist unit for prisoners of extreme risk at Auckland Prison, seldom interacting with inmates or other people.

On Monday, he gave evidence via video link and said he did not have the "mind frame or mental health required" to give an informed guilty plea in 2020.

But Laracy told the three-judge panel on Friday that Tarrant was always going to end up in prison whether he had pleaded guilty or not.

"He was between a rock and a rock," she said.

Tarrant's lawyers, whose names are suppressed for security reasons, said his prison conditions were unlike anything else in the system.

If the court upholds Tarrant's conviction, it will also need to consider an appeal against his sentence. If his conviction is overturned, the case will be sent to the High Court for a retrial.

Armed with an arsenal of semi-automatic weapons, Tarrant attacked worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

He published an online manifesto before the attacks and then livestreamed the killings for 17 minutes. His victims were all Muslim and included children, women and the elderly.

His penalty of life imprisonment without parole was the stiffest in New Zealand history.

There were heavy restrictions on who could be in court during the appeal hearing, with only counsel, media and court officials allowed.

Families and friends of those killed or wounded in the attacks were invited to watch proceedings in Christchurch remotely by video with a one-hour delay.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Rip

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo