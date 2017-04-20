Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this April 6, 2016 file photo, Bill O'Reilly attends The Hollywood Reporter's "35 Most Powerful People in Media" celebration in New York. O'Reilly has lost his job at Fox News Channel following reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations. 21st Century Fox issued a statement Wednesday, April 19, 2017, that "after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) Photo: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
world

O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel; still denies allegations

16 Comments
by david bauder
NEW YORK

Fox News Channel's parent company fired Bill O'Reilly on Wednesday following an investigation into harassment allegations, bringing a stunning end to cable news' most popular program and one that came to define the bravado of his network over 20 years.

O'Reilly lost his job on the same day he was photographed in Rome shaking the hand of Pope Francis.

The downfall of Fox's most popular — and most lucrative — personality began with an April 2 report in The New York Times that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about disturbing encounters with O'Reilly, who continued to deny any wrongdoing in a statement hours after he was fired. Dozens of his show's advertisers fled within days, even though O'Reilly's viewership increased.

O'Reilly's exit came nine months after his former boss, Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, was ousted following allegations of sexual harassment.

Following the Times story, 21st Century Fox said it had asked the same law firm that investigated Ailes to look into O'Reilly's behavior. 21st Century Fox leaders Rupert Murdoch and his sons Lachlan and James said in a memo to Fox staff that their decision to ax O'Reilly came following an "extensive review" into the charges.

"I understand how difficult this has been for many of you," Rupert Murdoch said in a memo to Fox staff.

O'Reilly, denied a chance to say goodbye to his Fox viewers, did so via a statement.

"It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims," he said. "But that is the unfortunate reality that many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers."

O'Reilly's dismissal doesn't signal any change of direction for the network: Fox said conservative pundit Tucker Carlson would move into O'Reilly's time slot — the second time in three months he's replaced an exiting prime-time personality. Carlson, a veteran who has hosted shows on CNN, MSNBC and PBS, had taken over for Megyn Kelly in January when she announced she was moving to NBC News. "The Five," a talk show with five rotating hosts that regularly airs at 5 p.m. ET, will move into the 9 p.m. time slot. Eric Bolling will host a new show that airs at 5 p.m. starting next month, the company said.

O'Reilly, 67, had ruled the "no spin zone" on television with a quick smile and an even quicker temper. He pushed a populist, conservative-leaning point of view born from growing up on Long Island, and was quick to shout down those who disagreed with him. Fans loved his willingness to talk back to power or point out hypocrisy among liberal politicians or media members.

O'Reilly and President Donald Trump are both "crowd-pleasing showmen who know how to signal to loyalists in their audience that they are not taking themselves quite as seriously as their detractors are," said news consultant Andrew Tyndall. "Half of the fun that they have with their audiences comes from watching the outrage that they manage to provoke."

"What Rush Limbaugh was to talk radio, Bill O'Reilly has been to conservative television," said Mark Feldstein, communication professor at the University of Maryland. "You can't underestimate the influence and the profits that he brought into Fox News for all these years and that's why they hesitated so long in doing the right thing."

His show generated $178 million in advertising revenue in 2015, according to Kantar Media. Before the advertising boycott, there was the prospect of even more: his audience was larger in the first three months of 2017 than it has ever been. With a profit center gone, 21st Century Fox stock fell almost 1 percent Wednesday in heavy trading.

O'Reilly's pugnacious personality wasn't just an off-screen affectation, with one of the settlements going to a woman who complained about being shouted at in the newsroom. One harassment case, from a former producer who said O'Reilly called her and described sexual fantasies and appeared to be masturbating, dated back more than a decade and was widely reported then. While O'Reilly survived then, the accumulation of cases outlined in the Times damaged him much more extensively.

For Fox executives, it wasn't clear when it would end: a campaign to target advertisers was continuing, a group of women demonstrated in front of Fox's headquarters Tuesday and another woman, a former clerical worker at Fox, called a harassment hotline and accusing the host of boorish behavior.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke confirmed O'Reilly was in the VIP section for the pope's Wednesday appearance. Francis always swings by the VIP seats at the end of his audience for a quick round of handshakes. A photographer from the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano snapped a photo of Francis reaching out to shake his hand.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

16 Comments
Login to comment

To Bill O'Reilly: You will not be missed. I hope your life from here on out is one sexual harassment lawsuit after another. I hope you go broke.

5

Must be tough being a woman at Fox News with all of the sexual harassers there.

2

There have been abuse allegations against O'Reilly for what, over a decade? What made them suddenly matter now?

When advertisers started pulling their ads.

2

He won't have FOX Lawyers protecting him anymore so I hope more people sue him

4

When advertisers started pulling their ads.

That happened after a real news organization like the NYT outed him.

Which is a ironic since Fox (so-called) News supported his behavior and supported his calling the NYT fake news or main stream media. Fox could have broken the story, but it isn't really a news organization. It is just a right-wing opinion factory and truth distortion machine.

4

Fox could have broken the story, but it isn't really a news organization. It is just a right-wing opinion factory and truth distortion machine.

http://www.politifact.com/personalities/bill-oreilly/

O'Reilly rates 67% of evaluated statements being "Half True", "Mostly False", "False", or "Pants on Fire." Only 34% rate as "True" or "Mostly True". Any organization that supports him can't honestly call itself "news".

But the fact remains that both O'Reilly's deceitfulness and his penchant for sexual harassment have been documented for years, even by real news organizations. It was the public demanding advertisers not pay for his BS that finally brought him down.

3

King of Faux News lost his crown!

2

To Bill O'Reilly: You will not be missed. I hope your life from here on out is one sexual harassment lawsuit after another. I hope you go broke.

Naw, he won't go broke, he's got too much money to last him to lifetime is over, so he'll be OK. Personally, I was always a fan of his but not everybody is happy about his departure, so you can't speak for everyone. however, having said that, it goes without saying if you are alleged to do something unprofessional as what he has been accused of doing, then it was the right decision to make and he shouldn't work any longer for the network. You can't go around making lewd comments towards women or trying to make passes or touched him inappropriately, that is just completely uncalled for and reflects poorly on his character.

-3

The king of B/S Mountain out on his butt.....adios poppa bear.

Maybe he shouldn't have called out Don Putin as a "killer" recently the timing seems right. Who knows who has what on who....

2

See him on the White House staff soon as a replacement for Spicer?

-1

We could watch FOX News long time ago in Japan but no more. I was not a fan of O'Reilly though. I liked Rush Limbaugh on AFN. I liked him a lot more than O'Reilly. Unfortunately we cannot enjoy Rush Limbaugh on AFN as well.

-2

Please, please, PLEASE let the door hit you on your way out, Bill. Let it hit you extremely hard. It'll never be enough of a jolt to concuss you back into reality and to show what an absolute racist, sexist scumbag you are, but hopefully it'll be a concussion all the same. You will NOT be missed. In fact, you will be forgotten very soon except as an example of what NOT to do.

2

As my grandmother used to say, "Good riddance to bad rubbish !" @PTownsend - That is a probable scenario, unfortunately !

1

Please, please, PLEASE let the door hit you on your way out, Bill. Let it hit you extremely hard. It'll never be enough of a jolt to concuss you back into reality and to show what an absolute racist, sexist scumbag you are, but hopefully it'll be a concussion all the same.

Prove that he's a racist, don't just float it and claim it if you don't have facts to back it up?

You will NOT be missed.

By most liberals, I believe that.

In fact, you will be forgotten very soon except as an example of what NOT to do.

Be forgotten, doubt it.

-1

Prove that he's a racist

It's interesting how you expect people to prove things when they say things you don't like, but how you casually say things that are unproven when it's about someone you don't like.

And then you call Liberals hypocrites. Hmm.

1

Prove that he's a racist

It's interesting how you expect people to prove things when they say things you don't like, but how you casually say things that are unproven when it's about someone you don't like.

Not really, I don't accuse anyone of being racist. I am just saying, you guys call the man racist, so I am just saying, it is irrelevant how you personally feel, but when a person makes that kind of allegation, you better back it up?

And then you call Liberals hypocrites.

Hey, if the shoe fits....

-1

Login to leave a comment

