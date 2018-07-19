Newsletter Signup Register / Login
OAS condemns human rights abuses in Nicaragua

By LUIS ALONSO LUGO
WASHINGTON

The Organization of American States adopted a resolution Wednesday condemning human rights abuses committed by Nicaraguan police and armed pro-government civilians since massive protests against President Daniel Ortega began in mid-April.

The resolution, which was adopted 21-3 with seven abstentions, also criticized the harassment of Roman Catholic bishops.

Catholic officials who have been mediating stalled talks on finding a peaceful solution to the standoff and have criticized Ortega's government over killings have suffered at least three recent attacks.

The resolution by Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru and the U.S. called on Ortega to support an electoral calendar agreed upon during the dialogue process.

Ortega has rejected demands for early elections and calls those seeking his exit "coup mongers."

On Wednesday, Nicaragua foreign minister Denis Moncada blasted the OAS for adopting the resolution, calling it "illegal, illegitimate and unfair."

"We have working institutions, a rule of law, a Constitution," he said minutes before the vote. "That's why it is not right that this permanent council becomes a sort of court that no one has authorized nor given power to pass judgment on Nicaragua."

Moncada said the government is subject "to attacks from terrorists groups to overthrow a legitimate government."

Managua's auxiliary Roman Catholic bishop Silvio Jose Baez cheered the resolution via Twitter.

"Thanks brother countries of the American continent that have joined in solidarity with the pain and fight of the Nicaraguan people!" he wrote.

While the OAS held its session, a bipartisan group of 10 U.S. senators introduced legislation that seeks to impose sanctions on Nicaraguan government officials responsible for protester deaths, human rights violations and acts of corruption. It also calls for a negotiated political solution to the crisis.

"We can't stay silent as Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo target their own people, as evidenced by the images of students being shot while seeking refuge inside of a church," said Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee and one of the bill's sponsors.

On Tuesday, Nicaraguan government forces retook a symbolically important neighborhood that had recently become a center of resistance to Ortega's government.

The government says more than 200 people have been killed since the unrest began, but independent rights groups say the number is higher.

Last week, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) also denounced "the worsening, deepening and diversifying of" repression in the Central American nation.

