Former President Barack Obama was named the most admired man in the US for the 10th year in a row, according to a Gallup poll Photo: AFP/File
world

Obama most admired man among Americans: Gallup poll

WASHINGTON

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is the most admired man in the United States and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton the most admired woman, according to a poll published Wednesday.

Obama came out on top of the annual Gallup survey for the 10th year in a row while Clinton, who lost last year's presidential election to Donald Trump, was named the most admired woman for the 16th straight year.

Seventeen percent of the Americans polled said Obama was the man they admired most, down from 22% last year. Trump was second with 14% followed by Pope Francis with 3%.

Nine percent of those polled said Clinton was their most admired woman followed by former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama with 7% and talk show host Oprah Winfrey with 4%.

Gallup said the poll of 1,049 adults was conducted between December 4-11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

Okay, so 17% of those polled admired Obama the most and 14% responded that they most admired Trump. As stated by Gallup there is a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. Maybe a more appropriate title for this article could be: Obama may be the most admired man among Americans, and then again maybe not.

5 ( +11 / -6 )

Ha ha ha... Joke of the day.

3 ( +8 / -5 )

The poll results showing Trump behind Obama seem to be consistent with other polls (exceptions could be those run by infowars, Fox 'news', Russia Today and other rightist outlets).

A minority of Americans voted for Trump and approve of the way he's running the country, which is for the benefit of an even smaller number of Americans (those given the greatest tax relief) and for Trump's fellow global elite, those most heavily invested in US corporations.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

An obvious choice.

-2 ( +7 / -9 )

Kuya 808Today  07:22 am JST

1 ( +6 / -5 )

It was believable (like him or hate him, he's a charismatic guy) until they added that Hillary Clinton was the most admired woman. That one I have a hard time buying.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

If he is the most admired man in America, America is in BIG trouble...

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Compared to who? Was this a multiple-choice poll, or a fill-in-blank poll? Did Gallup select 6 or 12 names for these 1049 people to select from?

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Obama did a lot of damage while smiling and trying to be eloquent.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Well done, President Obama. The usurper and fake could only dream of such popularity.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Obama did a lot of damage while smiling and trying to be eloquent.

No he didn’t. That’s just something you guys tell yourselves to feel justified in your hatred of him for being the wrong team. The fact is the impression of America improved world-wide during his presidency and have worsened during trumps presidency. And now it’s shown that Obama is the most respected man domestically as well.

You guys can try to frame it some ridiculous way all you want, but don’t fool yourselves into believing you can fool us.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

The fact is the impression of America improved world-wide during his presidency and have worsened during trumps presidency. And now it’s shown that Obama is the most respected man domestically as well.

This. Obama was and is widely respected across the globe, whereas response to Trump veers between disbelief, ridicult and outright hostility.

But Obama is probably the last decent Democrat. It's time to move beyond flipping the coin every 4 years and look to the alternatives.

Here's one.

http://www.dsausa.org/

And in case the reactionaries think it's a bunch of godless commies

http://www.religioussocialism.org/blog

1 ( +2 / -1 )

That this executive order, silver tongue, niocon sheep is so revered just goes to show how low we are going. Guys remember YES WE CAN. turned into NO I CANT.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Stragerland, I voted for Obama twice and while he did a lot of good things he also did some bad. A couple of things that come to mind are, continuing wars he said he'd put an end to and expanding drone assasinations in countries we are not at war with. While I still feel Obama was the better choice from our limited options, he did support some things that are morally wrong.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

 And now it’s shown that Obama is the most respected man domestically as well.

C'mon, 17 percent (plus or minus 4) is far from the most respected man domestically. He only beat out Trump by 3 percentage points. On top of that Obama is down 5 percentage points from last year, it kind of looks like his support is flagging.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Results of his policies aside, he was a very divisive president. He is arguably the reason for the huge swing away from the Democrat party and Trump being elected; people wanted someone very different than what they had for 8 years.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Ok, I get it, he's admired, so was Mother Teresa and those that held her in high regards. I love these polls, of course they will ask the people that liked the man, that's not a hard thing to do. It's not like they asked every single person in the US conservative or liberal, Democrat, Independent or Republican. Take with the tiniest grain of salt. The polls also said, Trump couldn't win. If we lived our lives through polls, we would never get anything done or become too lazy or too complacent to form responsible decisions based on something that's opinionated. Anyway, his presidency is over, he did his time and thankfully, that's it.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

There's a reason that even running with a wackadoodle candidate like Trump, the Republicans still took the Oval Office and it is definitely not because the previous Democrat president was the best in US history...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

You couldn't fictionalize a better character foil for Obama than the naturally cartoonish Trump. Everyday that buffoon is in office highlights what an intelligent, caring, eloquent, thoughtful leader President Obama was.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

