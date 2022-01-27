Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Huge bursts of radio energy emanating from the Milky Way were first observed by a university student Photo: NASA/AFP
world

Object found in the Milky Way 'unlike anything astronomers have seen'

9 Comments
By Maddison Connaughton
SYDNEY

Australian researchers have discovered a strange spinning object in the Milky Way they say is unlike anything astronomers have ever seen.

The object, first spotted by a university student working on his undergraduate thesis, releases a huge burst of radio energy three times every hour.

The pulse comes "every 18.18 minutes, like clockwork," said astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker, who led the investigation after the student's discovery, using a telescope in the Western Australian outback known as the Murchison Widefield Array.

While there are other objects in the universe that switch on and off -- such as pulsars -- Hurley-Walker said 18.18 minutes is a frequency that has never been observed before.

Finding this object was "kind of spooky for an astronomer," she said, "because there's nothing known in the sky that does that."

The research team is now working to understand what they have found.

Trawling back through years of data, they have been able to establish a few facts: the object is about 4,000 light-years from Earth, is incredibly bright and has an extremely strong magnetic field.

But there are still many mysteries to untangle.

"If you do all of the mathematics, you find that they shouldn't have enough power to produce these kind of radio waves every 20 minutes," Hurley-Walker said. "It just shouldn't be possible."

The object may be something researchers have theorised could exist but have never seen called an "ultra-long period magnetar".

It could also be a white dwarf, a remnant of a collapsed star.

"But that's quite unusual as well. We only know of one white dwarf pulsar, and nothing as great as this," Hurley-Walker said. "Of course, it could be something that we've never even thought of -- it could be some entirely new type of object."

On the question of whether the powerful, consistent radio signal from space could have been sent by some other life form, Hurley-Walker conceded: "I was concerned that it was aliens."

But the research team was able to observe the signal across a wide range of frequencies.

"That means it must be a natural process, this is not an artificial signal," Hurley-Walker said.

The next step for the researchers is to look for more of these strange objects across the universe.

"More detections will tell astronomers whether this was a rare one-off event or a vast new population we'd never noticed before," Hurley-Walker said. The team's paper on the object has been published in the latest edition of the journal Nature.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

Login to comment

What id it's a red dwarf?

We're all smegged!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Fascinating stuff. They talk about these things in the present tense but the object is 4,000 light years from Earth: that is a very long way and any light or radio waves emanating from it and being observed on Earth now started out 4,000 years ago.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

All I want to know is if thing is going to kill us or not.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

All I want to know is if thing is going to kill us or not.

It won't.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Australian researchers have discovered a strange spinning object in the Milky Way

Space boomerang?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Damn!!...so that is where I lost it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Don't look up, just don't!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The object, first spotted by a university student working on his undergraduate thesis, releases a huge burst of radio energy three times every hour.

That is a pretty impressive discovery for an undergrad student thesis. I think its a bit unfair that this student who discovered it remains anonymous, they should be given some credit publicly (if they want it of course).

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Of course, it is likely a natural event. Still, it is inappropriate to outright and categorically dismiss other entities at work... which could be using a natural object as a beacon or such. Still... I am going with the Red Dwarf theory... we are smegged if they find out we have vindaloo...

3 ( +3 / -0 )

"The object was first discovered by Curtin University Honours student Tyrone O'Doherty in a region of the Western Australian outback known as the Murchison Widefield Array, using a telescope and a new technique he had developed.

Mr O'Doherty was part of a team led by astrophysicist Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker, from the Curtin University node of the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR)."

Source – BBC News

0 ( +0 / -0 )

When the James Webb telescope is fully online the wonders that we can behold. Fund NASA.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

