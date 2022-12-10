Serbia mulls sending troops to Kosovo as tensions escalate

Kosovo police officers guard the offices of the Central Election Committee in ethnically divided town of northern Mitrovica on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Kosovo law enforcement on Friday said one officer was injured by gunmen after increasing police presence fearing tension in northern areas dominated by the ethnic Serb minority. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Serbia's prime minister said Friday the country's leadership was close to demanding the deployment of their security troops to Kosovo, claiming lives of minority Serbs there were being threatened. The return of Belgrade's troops to the former Serbian province could dramatically increase tensions in the Balkans.

Serbian officials claim a U.N. resolution that formally ended the country's bloody crackdown against majority Kosovo Albanian separatists in 1999 allows for some 1,000 Serb troops to return to Kosovo. NATO bombed Serbia to end the war and push its troops out of Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008.

The NATO-led peacekeepers who have been working in Kosovo since the war would have to give a green light for Serb troops to go there, something highly unlikely to happen because it would de-facto mean handing over security of Kosovo's Serb-populated northern regions to the Serbian forces.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic accused the force of some 4,000 peacekeepers, known as KROR, of failing to protect Serbs from alleged harassment by Kosovo's security troops, and said 1,000 Serb officers should return to Kosovo.

She accused Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti of bringing the region “to the edge” of another war.

“We are close to requesting the return of our forces to Kosovo under Resolution 1244, because KFOR is not doing its job.” Brnabic said. “Serbs do not feel safe and are physically and life threatened, including children in kindergartens.”

Kosovo’s president, Vjosa Osmani, responded to the statements by saying “no Serb soldier or police officer would set foot on Kosovo’s soil again.”

“The open threat for police and military aggression from Serbia testifies that the hegemonic policy continues in that state,” Osmani said on social media. “That should be clearly refuted and opposed by the whole democratic world.”

Tensions have been high in Kosovo since it proclaimed independence from Serbia despite attempts by the European Union and U.S. officials to defuse them. Serbia, supported by its allies Russia and China, has refused to recognize Kosovo’s statehood.

The demand for the Serb troop deployment came a day after unknown gunmen slightly injured a Kosovo law enforcement officer. The Kosovar police presence recently was increased in Serb-dominated areas of northern Kosovo where a snap election is to be held on Dec. 28.

Earlier this week, some election centers were damaged and shooting was heard in those communes, raising fears of further escalation of the long-simmering tensions.

The Kosovo government’s decision to ban Serbia-issued license plates pushed Serb lawmakers, prosecutors and police officers in Kosovo’s northern municipalities to abandon local governing posts in early November.

Later last month, under EU mediation and with U.S. direct assistance, Kosovo and Serbia reached a deal that Serbia would stop issuing license plates now used in Kosovo and Kosovo's government would stop further actions to deny the re-registration of vehicles.

The European Union has warned Serbia and Kosovo they must resolve their dispute and normalize relations to be eligible for membership in the EU.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the NATO-led mission in Kosovo “remains vigilant.”

Llazar Semini contributed from Tirana, Albania.

