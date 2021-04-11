Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Electrical problem strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear facility

1 Comment
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's Natanz nuclear site suffered an incident Sunday involving its electrical distribution grid, state TV reported.

State TV quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear program, announcing the incident.

Kamalvandi said there were no injuries nor pollution cause by the incident.

The word state television used in its report attributed to Kamalvandi in Farsi can be used for both “accident” and “incident.” It didn't immediately clarify.

Natanz suffered a mysterious explosion in July that authorities later described as sabotage. Israel, Iran's regional archenemy, has been suspected of carrying out an attack there, as well as launching other assaults, as world powers negotiate with Tehran over its tattered nuclear deal.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Possibly a clever cyber attack, we have seen many before.

"CIvilian nuclear program"....in a country with no uranium but loads of oil. Gotta love our media who parrot this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

