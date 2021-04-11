Chinese vaccines 'don’t have very high protection rates,' says official

In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country's top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to give them a boost.
Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates,” said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu.
Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses in other countries while also trying to promote doubt about the effectiveness of Western vaccines.
“It’s now under formal consideration whether we should use different vaccines from different technical lines for the immunization process,” Gao said.
The effectiveness rate of a coronavirus vaccine from Sinovac, a Chinese developer, at preventing symptomatic infections has been found to be as low as 50.4% by researchers in Brazil. By comparison, the vaccine made by Pfizer has been found to be 97% effective.
Beijing has yet to approve any foreign vaccines for use in China, where the coronavirus emerged in late 2019.
Gao gave no details of possible changes in strategy but mentioned mRNA, a previously experimental technique used by Western vaccine developers while China’s drug makers used traditional technology.
“Everyone should consider the benefits mRNA vaccines can bring for humanity,” Gao said. “We must follow it carefully and not ignore it just because we already have several types of vaccines already.”
Gao previously raised questions about the safety of mRNA vaccines. He was quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency as saying in December he couldn’t rule out negative side effects because they were being used for the first time on healthy people.
Chinese state media and popular health and science blogs also have questioned the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, which uses mRNA.
As of April 2, some 34 million people have received both of the two doses required by Chinese vaccines and about 65 million received one, according to Gao.
Experts say mixing vaccines, or sequential immunization, might boost effectiveness rates. Trials around the world are looking at mixing of vaccines or giving a booster shot after a longer time period. Researchers in Britain are studying a possible combination of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
GdTokyo
Hey look, another crap Chinese copy of a product that they stole because they couldn't develop it themselves!
Zoroto
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-55642648
I am OK if it prevents moderate to serious cases.
Zeram1
...and like the quality of the Soviet dictatorship’s, I mean freely elected government’s Sputnik...did you really expect better?
OssanAmerica
Wow, what a big surprise. So they question the effectiveness of Western vaccines while flooding the third world with their ineffective vaccine in order to increase their influence. This is soooo CCP. Oh and Gap Fu better get out of there before he dissappears.
virusrex
It is not surprising that the Sinovac vaccine has low efficacy, many people have thought this was the reason why China never made open the data from the clinical trials, what is surprising is that it made this fact open as officially as it can be.
Going full reverse on the anti mRNA propaganda is just another completely unexpected thing, at this point it is already a year too late to begin developing something of their own, but maybe this will mean they will begin to compete with everybody else to buy mRNA vaccines, which is not exactly good.
P. Smith
At least the Chinese have vaccines, unlike Japan.
BackpackingNepal
China don't tell the lies. But i see lot of stereotypes blaming China and have disgust on them in general.
After watching the documentary by Japanese Ryo Takeuchi and latest Wuhan videos on YT channel Walk East, Chinese are marching forward with their life whereas rest of us are discussing and complaining too much about the same things repeatedly.
Sven Asai
It’s always the same pattern. Destroying is easier than to build, killing is easier than to keep life, opening a Pandora box is easier than closing it again and in this case, gain-in-feature virus development is easier than corresponding gain-in-feature vaccine development. My general recommendation would be, to let all your stupid projects be and working structures untouched as long as you cannot handle the reverse processes. Or in shorter words, as you are crazy and stupid, someone should hit you always immediately all things out of your hands before you can produce the next big error.
expat
Breaking news - Gao Fu has been taken into custody by Chinese authorities and charged with endangering the reputation of the Motherland...
robert maes
Just like all their other junk. I want nothing from China