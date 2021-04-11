Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak China
A worker opens a package of coronavirus vaccine made by a Sinopharm subsidiary during a COVID-19 vaccination session for resident foreign journalists at a vaccination center in Beijing, on March 23. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
world

Chinese vaccines 'don’t have very high protection rates,' says official

9 Comments
By JOE McDONALD and HUIZHONG WU
BEIJING

In a rare admission of the weakness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines, the country's top disease control official says their effectiveness is low and the government is considering mixing them to give them a boost.

Chinese vaccines “don’t have very high protection rates,” said the director of the China Centers for Disease Control, Gao Fu, at a conference Saturday in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

Beijing has distributed hundreds of millions of doses in other countries while also trying to promote doubt about the effectiveness of Western vaccines.

“It’s now under formal consideration whether we should use different vaccines from different technical lines for the immunization process,” Gao said.

The effectiveness rate of a coronavirus vaccine from Sinovac, a Chinese developer, at preventing symptomatic infections has been found to be as low as 50.4% by researchers in Brazil. By comparison, the vaccine made by Pfizer has been found to be 97% effective.

Beijing has yet to approve any foreign vaccines for use in China, where the coronavirus emerged in late 2019.

Gao gave no details of possible changes in strategy but mentioned mRNA, a previously experimental technique used by Western vaccine developers while China’s drug makers used traditional technology.

“Everyone should consider the benefits mRNA vaccines can bring for humanity,” Gao said. “We must follow it carefully and not ignore it just because we already have several types of vaccines already.”

Gao previously raised questions about the safety of mRNA vaccines. He was quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency as saying in December he couldn’t rule out negative side effects because they were being used for the first time on healthy people.

Chinese state media and popular health and science blogs also have questioned the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine, which uses mRNA.

As of April 2, some 34 million people have received both of the two doses required by Chinese vaccines and about 65 million received one, according to Gao.

Experts say mixing vaccines, or sequential immunization, might boost effectiveness rates. Trials around the world are looking at mixing of vaccines or giving a booster shot after a longer time period. Researchers in Britain are studying a possible combination of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Login to comment

Hey look, another crap Chinese copy of a product that they stole because they couldn't develop it themselves!

8 ( +10 / -2 )

But Butantan stressed that the vaccine is 78% effective in preventing mild cases that needed treatment and 100% effective in staving off moderate to serious cases.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-55642648

I am OK if it prevents moderate to serious cases.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

...and like the quality of the Soviet dictatorship’s, I mean freely elected government’s Sputnik...did you really expect better?

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Wow, what a big surprise. So they question the effectiveness of Western vaccines while flooding the third world with their ineffective vaccine in order to increase their influence. This is soooo CCP. Oh and Gap Fu better get out of there before he dissappears.

5 ( +8 / -3 )

It is not surprising that the Sinovac vaccine has low efficacy, many people have thought this was the reason why China never made open the data from the clinical trials, what is surprising is that it made this fact open as officially as it can be.

Going full reverse on the anti mRNA propaganda is just another completely unexpected thing, at this point it is already a year too late to begin developing something of their own, but maybe this will mean they will begin to compete with everybody else to buy mRNA vaccines, which is not exactly good.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

At least the Chinese have vaccines, unlike Japan.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

China don't tell the lies. But i see lot of stereotypes blaming China and have disgust on them in general.

After watching the documentary by Japanese Ryo Takeuchi and latest Wuhan videos on YT channel Walk East, Chinese are marching forward with their life whereas rest of us are discussing and complaining too much about the same things repeatedly.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

It’s always the same pattern. Destroying is easier than to build, killing is easier than to keep life, opening a Pandora box is easier than closing it again and in this case, gain-in-feature virus development is easier than corresponding gain-in-feature vaccine development. My general recommendation would be, to let all your stupid projects be and working structures untouched as long as you cannot handle the reverse processes. Or in shorter words, as you are crazy and stupid, someone should hit you always immediately all things out of your hands before you can produce the next big error.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Breaking news - Gao Fu has been taken into custody by Chinese authorities and charged with endangering the reputation of the Motherland...

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Just like all their other junk. I want nothing from China

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel