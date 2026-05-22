Official warns U.S. could halt immigration, customs processing at 'sanctuary city' airports, sources say

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin visits the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as it undergoes renovations, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

By David Shepardson

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin privately warned that authorities could stop ‌processing international travelers and cargo at major U.S. airports in "sanctuary cities" that have declined to cooperate with the Trump administration's ‌immigration crackdown, sources told Reuters.

Mullin, who publicly ⁠made the threat in April during ⁠a Department of ⁠Homeland Security funding dispute, privately told travel executives ‌last week that the department could opt to stop ⁠customs and immigrations ⁠processing of international travelers at airports in cities such as Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, Seattle and San Francisco.

The Atlantic earlier ⁠reported Mullin's comments to travel executives and ⁠cited sources as saying the ‌move would likely occur some time after the end of the FIFA World Cup in the United States in July.

DHS declined to comment.

Airlines for America, ‌which represents major passenger and cargo airlines, said reducing customs staffing "at major airports would have a devastating effect on the airline and tourism industries, causing a significant operational disruption to carriers, travelers and the flow of international cargo."

U.S. Travel, which represents major airlines, ​hotel chains, rental car firms and others, said on "domestic and international inbound travel alike, we urge ‌governments at all levels to adopt policies that promote the free and efficient flow of legitimate travelers."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said ‌at a U.S. House hearing Thursday that he ⁠was not familiar with ⁠Mullin's remarks and did not ​express support.

"We shouldn't shut down air travel ⁠in a state ‌that doesn't agree with our politics," ​Duffy said

More than 50 million international travelers arrived at the three major New York airports alone last year.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.