 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, in Washington
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin visits the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as it undergoes renovations, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper Image: Reuters/Kylie Cooper
world

Official warns U.S. could halt immigration, customs processing at 'sanctuary city' airports, sources say

1 Comment
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin privately warned that authorities could stop ‌processing international travelers and cargo at major U.S. airports in "sanctuary cities" that have declined to cooperate with the Trump administration's ‌immigration crackdown, sources told Reuters.

Mullin, who publicly ⁠made the threat in April during ⁠a Department of ⁠Homeland Security funding dispute, privately told travel executives ‌last week that the department could opt to stop ⁠customs and immigrations ⁠processing of international travelers at airports in cities such as Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, Seattle and San Francisco.

The Atlantic earlier ⁠reported Mullin's comments to travel executives and ⁠cited sources as saying the ‌move would likely occur some time after the end of the FIFA World Cup in the United States in July.

DHS declined to comment.

Airlines for America, ‌which represents major passenger and cargo airlines, said reducing customs staffing "at major airports would have a devastating effect on the airline and tourism industries, causing a significant operational disruption to carriers, travelers and the flow of international cargo."

U.S. Travel, which represents major airlines, ​hotel chains, rental car firms and others, said on "domestic and international inbound travel alike, we urge ‌governments at all levels to adopt policies that promote the free and efficient flow of legitimate travelers."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said ‌at a U.S. House hearing Thursday that he ⁠was not familiar with ⁠Mullin's remarks and did not ​express support.

"We shouldn't shut down air travel ⁠in a state ‌that doesn't agree with our politics," ​Duffy said

More than 50 million international travelers arrived at the three major New York airports alone last year.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin privately warned that authorities could stop ‌processing international travelers and cargo at major U.S. airports in "sanctuary cities" that have declined to cooperate with the Trump administration's ‌immigration crackdown, sources told Reuters.

Such stupidity knows no bounds. Trump has already severely decreased tourism and immigration to the US, hitting the economy at a time when it is not doing well. This will only make that worse.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

CineYama: A Foreigner-Built Theater Inside an Abandoned Kindergarten

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Hinotori Limited Express

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Yanesen: Tokyo’s Best Off-The-Beaten-Path Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Top 10 Japanese Matcha Brands: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog