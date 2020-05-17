Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

0 Comments
JERUSALEM

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.

Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He previously served as China’s envoy to Ukraine.

He is survived by a wife and son, both of whom were not in Israel.

Israel enjoys good relations with China.

The ambassador's death comes just two days after he condemned comments by visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who denounced Chinese investments in Israel and accused China of hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 19, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

GaijinPot’s 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest Winner and Top 10 Photos

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Manga that Deserve an Anime Adaptation

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Nutrition Labels

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Should I Stay Or Should I Go?”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the week #81: Japanese People Are Beyond Bored Staying Home

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shizuoka

GaijinPot Travel