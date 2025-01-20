 Japan Today
Officials say 60 people killed in northeast Colombia as peace talks fail

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

Officials in Colombia say about 60 people have been killed in the country’s northeast region following failed attempts to hold peace talks with the National Liberation Army.

Among those killed are seven people who sought to sign a peace deal, as well as community leader Carmelo Guerrero, according to a report that a government ombudsman agency released late Saturday.

Officials said the attacks occurred in several towns located in the Catatumbo region, with at least three people who were part of the peace talks being kidnapped.

Hundreds of people are fleeing the area, with some hiding in the nearby lush mountains. Colombia’s government has demanded that the National Liberation Army, known as ELN, cease all attacks and allow authorities to enter the region and provide humanitarian aid.

The attack comes after Colombia suspended peace talks with the National Liberation Army for the second time in less than a year.

The ELN has been fighting against former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, guerrilla group in Catatumbo, located near the border with Venezuela, as it infiltrates rural areas once occupied by the FARC, which disbanded after signing a peace deal with the government.

