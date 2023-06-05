Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Angels Astros Baseball
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, left, and Jared Walsh celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Houston. The Angels won 2-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
baseball

Ohtani, Rengifo lifts Angels past Astros to avoid sweep

By JOSHUA KOCH
HOUSTON

Shohei Ohtani hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels edged the Houston Astros 2-1 on Sunday to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Ohtani was hitless before clubbing a pitch from Phil Maton (0-1) off the wall in right field, driving in Gio Urshela for a 2-1 lead. The clutch swing gave Ohtani 41 RBIs on the season.

Luis Rengifo hit his third homer for Los Angeles, which stopped a three-game slide. Chris Devenski (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Carlos Estévez got four outs for his 14th save.

Yainer Diaz homered for Houston, and Alex Bregman also had two hits. Bregman extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

