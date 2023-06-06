Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Oklahoma approves what would be 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US

1 Comment
By SEAN MURPHY
OKLAHOMA CITY

A state school board in Oklahoma voted Monday to approve what would be the first publicly funded religious school in the nation, despite a warning from the state's attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 to approve the application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma to establish the St. Isodore of Seville Virtual Charter School. The online public charter school would be open to students across the state in kindergarten through grade 12.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond had warned the board that such a decision clearly violated the Oklahoma Constitution.

“The approval of any publicly funded religious school is contrary to Oklahoma law and not in the best interest of taxpayers,” Drummond said in a statement shortly after the board's vote. “It’s extremely disappointing that board members violated their oath in order to fund religious schools with our tax dollars. In doing so, these members have exposed themselves and the state to potential legal action that could be costly.”

The group Americans United for Separation of Church and State vowed in a statement Monday to take “all possible legal action to fight this decision.”

Americans United for Separation of Church and State denounced the board's approval.

“It’s hard to think of a clearer violation of the religious freedom of Oklahoma taxpayers and public-school families than the state establishing the nation’s first religious public charter school," the group's president and CEO Rachel Laser said in a statement. “This is a sea change for American democracy. Americans United will work with our Oklahoma and national partners to take all possible legal action to fight this decision and defend the separation of church and state that’s promised in both the Oklahoma and U.S. Constitutions.”

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

If we had a supreme court that was functional, this would be shut down real fast. What if this was the only school available and someone was trying to raise their kids in Satan?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

Iya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Traditional Wedding”

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Revving Up: The Japanese Grand Prix Delivers Thrills and Spills

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog