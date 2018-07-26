Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former reality TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman is coming out with an 'explosive' book about her short tenure in the White House under President Donald Trump, her publisher says Photo: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/File
world

Omarosa to release 'explosive' account of White House stint: publisher

By Drew Angerer
WASHINGTON

Former reality TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman is releasing a book next month containing an "explosive" account of her brief tenure in Donald Trump's White House, her publisher said Thursday.

"UNHINGED: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," will be published on August 14, said Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Manigault Newman, the fiery former star of Trump's TV show "The Apprentice," served as an assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

But she lasted just a year in the job and left amid reports of conflict with chief of staff John Kelly.

Although she was one of the most prominent African Americans in the Trump administration, with an annual salary of $179,700, colleagues often questioned her exact role in the White House.

She could be seen at presidential photo ops, walking the corridors and occasionally popping into the White House briefing room, but her impact was unclear.

Gallery Books said Manigault Newman's book would be a "stunning tell-all and takedown from a strong, intelligent woman who took every name and number."

"Few have been a member of Donald Trump's inner orbit longer than Omarosa Manigault Newman," the publisher said in a statement.

"Their relationship has spanned 15 years -- through four television shows, a presidential campaign, and a year by his side in the most chaotic, outrageous White House in history.

"But that relationship has come to a decisive and definitive end, and Omarosa is finally ready to share her side of the story in this explosive, jaw-dropping account," it said.

Manigault Newman, who is best known by her first name, is the latest former member of the Trump administration to pen a memoir.

Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer is currently on a book tour to promote his tome, "The Briefing," which hit bookstores on Tuesday.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

