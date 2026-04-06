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Pope Leo XIV leads the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican
Pope Leo XIV blesses the faithful at the end of the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 5, 2026. REUTERS/Remo Casilli Image: Reuters/Remo Casilli
world

Pope Leo urges world leaders to end wars, renounce conquest

4 Comments
By Joshua McElwee
VATICAN CITY

Pope Leo urged global leaders in his Easter message on Sunday to end ‌the conflicts raging across the world and abandon any schemes for power, conquest or domination.

The pope, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of ‌the Iran war, lamented in a special message ⁠to the thousands gathered in St. Peter's ⁠Square that people "are ⁠growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming ‌indifferent".

"Let those who have weapons lay them down!" the first U.S. ⁠pope exhorted. "Let those who ⁠have the power to unleash wars choose peace!"

Leo did not mention any specific conflicts in the message, known as the "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing. It was ⁠unusually brief and direct.

The pope said that the ⁠story of Easter, when the Bible ‌says Jesus rose from the dead three days after not resisting his execution by crucifixion, shows that Christ was "entirely nonviolent".

"On this day of celebration, let us abandon every desire for conflict, ‌domination, and power, and implore the Lord to grant his peace to a world ravaged by wars," Leo urged.

Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has been forcefully decrying the world's violent conflicts in recent weeks and ramping up his criticism of the Iran war.

In a sermon for the ​Easter vigil on Saturday night, he urged people not to feel numbed by the scope of the conflicts ‌raging across the world but to work for peace.

The pope made a rare direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, urging him to find an "off-ramp" ‌to end the Iran war.

In his address from the balcony ⁠of St. Peter's Basilica ⁠on Sunday to the Square below, ​decorated with thousands of brightly colored flowers for ⁠the holiday, Leo offered ‌brief Easter greetings in ten languages, including ​Latin, Arabic and Chinese.

The pope also announced he would return to the Basilica on April 11 to host a prayer vigil for peace.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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4 Comments
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I think we are going to have to start naming names here...

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Well, the Pope is supposed to say this as the spiritual leader of the Catholic church and preaching the gospels of peace, what's he supposed to say? Cheer on the US to crush Iran’s nuke ambitions?? Of course not, he will call for peace and that is what he's supposed to do. What he's not supposed to do is bring politics into the church, he should always refrain from getting political, it's the same like when a celebrity gives their personal opinions and preaching to the rest of world how things should be and no one cares about their feelings or opinions, this is why people are watching less of these crazy award shows, the same applies to the church, if they don't want to alienate people stay out politics.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

What he's not supposed to do is bring politics into the church, he should always refrain from getting political, it's the same like when a celebrity gives their personal opinions and preaching to the rest of world how things should be and no one cares about their feelings or opinions

So of course you feel equally offended by Hegseth bringing religion into politics and leading prayer meetings with generals in the Pentagon. Right?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Pope Leo doing his best to achieve Peace, but in case of Iran, there is no conquest or territorial matter, rather a military urgency to stop Iranian WMD/Nuke Proliferation, that can hopefully turn to a diplomatic path soon!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

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