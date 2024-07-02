 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia speaks during a press conference
Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia speaks during a press conference upon Russia assuming the role of President of the U.N. Security Council for the month of July, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 1, 2024. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs Image: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs
world

On Trump, Russia's U.N. envoy says Ukraine war can't end in one day

0 Comments
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday that "the Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day," when asked about U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's frequent claims that he could end the war within 24 hours if reelected.

Republican candidate Trump has not given any details and has said that if there had been a "real president" in the U.S. - who was respected by Russian President Vladimir Putin - then Moscow would not have invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

"I will have that war settled between Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy as president-elect before I take office on January 20th. I'll have that war settled," Trump said last week during a debate against President Joe Biden, a Democrat. "I'll get it settled fast, before I take office."

U.S. voters go to the polls on Nov. 5 to elect the next president for a four-year term.

The outcome of the election matters to Russia, despite its attempts to play it down, because it will determine the extent of Washington's commitment to keep backing Ukraine against Moscow and supplying it with advanced U.S. weapons.

"The Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day," Nebenzia told a news conference to mark the beginning of Russia's presidency of the United Nations Security Council for July.

In response, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Reuters: "President Trump is the most effective statesman and negotiator in history, and he will solve this conflict when he is elected."

The Kremlin has said that any peace plan for Ukraine proposed by a possible future Trump administration would have to reflect the reality on the ground but that Putin remained open to talks.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ueno Farm

GaijinPot Travel

Chatting with Ex-English Teachers in Japan: Stories, Struggles and Success

GaijinPot Blog

Furano Hot Air Balloon

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Furano Lavender Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Cyber: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

Daisetsu Mori no Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Kaze no Garden

GaijinPot Travel