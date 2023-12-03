Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Assailant attacks passersby in Paris
French police secure the access to the Bir-Hakeim bridge after a security incident in Paris on Saturday night. Photo: Reuters/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
world

One dead, two injured after man attacks tourists near Paris' Eiffel Tower

1 Comment
By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS

One person died and two others were injured after a man attacked tourists in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday.

Police quickly arrested the 26-year-old man, a French national, using a Taser stun gun, Darmanin told reporters.

The suspect had been sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for planning another attack and was on the French security services' watch list, and was also known for having psychiatric disorders, the interior minister added.

The attack took place around 7 p.m. when the man attacked a tourist couple with a knife on the Quai de Grenelle, a few feet away from the Eiffel Tower, mortally wounding a German national. He was then chased by police and attacked two other people with a hammer before being arrested.

The suspect had shouted out "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) and told police he was upset because "so many Muslims are dying in Afghanistan and in Palestine" and was also upset about the Gaza situation, Darmanin said.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it was in charge of the investigation.

Saturday night's incident in central Paris occurred less than eight months before the French capital hosts the Olympic Games and could raise questions about security at the global sporting event.

Paris plans an unprecedented opening ceremony on the Seine river that may draw as many as 600,000 spectators.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
A mentally deficient man with a history of psychiatric disorders shouting Allahu Akbar!. . . Sounds like just the type of nut Hamas is looking for.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The suspect had shouted out "Allahu Akbar"

Surprise of the century. Hope Israel turns Gaza into one huge glass crater.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

