Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Guns for sale at WEX Gunworks in Delray Beach, Florida Photo: AFP
world

One in five Americans have had a family member killed by guns: survey

6 Comments
WASHINGTON

One in five American adults have a family member who was killed by a gun -- including by suicide -- and a similar percentage said they've been threatened with one, according to a survey released Tuesday.

Gun-related violence -- including mass shootings, suicides and accidents -- has become so common in the United States that 84 percent of U.S. adults say they have taken precautions to protect themselves and their families from the danger of being shot, according to health research group KFF, which released the survey.

More than one third of those surveyed said they have avoided large crowds due to the possibility of gun violence. Some 29 percent have bought firearms to protect themselves and their families.

The data was released one day after the latest mass shooting to hit the country, at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, left five dead. Governor Andy Beshear said one of the victims was "an incredible friend" of his.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg detailed how he was shot at during his election campaign last year.

On March 27, three children and three adults were shot dead at a primary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 11,631 people have been killed by guns so far in 2023, including 4,965 by homicide, accidents and incidents of defensive gun use, and 6,666 by suicide.

In 2022, the organization said, 20,249 people died in homicidal, accidental or defensive shootings. More than 24,000 used guns to kill themselves.

KFF said 41 percent of American adults live in households where there is a gun present -- and in 44 percent of those homes, the weapon is kept in an unlocked location.

Black and Hispanic Americans reported far more experiences knowing someone who was shot, and generally feeling threatened by gun violence, than white Americans did.

Three out of 10 Black adults had personally seen someone being shot, the survey said, more than twice the rate for white adults.

KFF's data was based on a survey of 1,271 adults taken during mid-March.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

The 2nd Amendment (right to keep and bear arms) is so deeply ingrained into American society that it will be next to impossible for things to improve. As seen in the article, the vicious circle of carrying guns to protect one's-self from others carrying guns is escalating. A bleak future indeed.

S

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm one of them. My cousin was playing around and accidentally shot himself.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Something obviously needs to be done, but with the way things are going in this world having some sort of last resort self defense sounds like a good idea.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I am not in the least surprised, the USA has spent over 240yrs, since its inception, fighting wars across the world. I would be surprise to find even one family which did NOT have a gun in their home.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Something that is never discussed is the number of lives saved thanks to guns.

Should a civilian posses an AK or equivalent? Heck no!!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I personally don't know or had anyone in my family use guns irresponsibly or been killed by one. Not minimizing it just never met anyone that lost their life through a firearm.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The cult of the gun....the worshiping of firearms above even their own children - that is what the Repub Party is all about these days...

Even common sense gun control like red-flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally disturbed are off-limits...

They want guns all the time, everywhere....well, unless it's at an NRA conference or a Trump rally...then gun control is fine...

https://www.npr.org/2022/05/25/1101181842/nra-trump-speech-guns-banned-houston#:~:text=According%20to%20the%20NRA%2C%20the,also%20won't%20be%20allowed.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There is a reason why America is called the HOME of the BRAVE!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

As seen in the article, the vicious circle of carrying guns to protect one's-self from others carrying guns is escalating

One question I find gun-owning advocates get a bit uncomfortable with is whether having more guns in circulation is a good thing. You usually get an answer along the lines of ‘if people want them, they have the right’. True for the most part, but doesn’t really answer the question.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo