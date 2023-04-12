One in five Americans have had a family member killed by guns: survey

One in five American adults have a family member who was killed by a gun -- including by suicide -- and a similar percentage said they've been threatened with one, according to a survey released Tuesday.
Gun-related violence -- including mass shootings, suicides and accidents -- has become so common in the United States that 84 percent of U.S. adults say they have taken precautions to protect themselves and their families from the danger of being shot, according to health research group KFF, which released the survey.
More than one third of those surveyed said they have avoided large crowds due to the possibility of gun violence. Some 29 percent have bought firearms to protect themselves and their families.
The data was released one day after the latest mass shooting to hit the country, at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, left five dead. Governor Andy Beshear said one of the victims was "an incredible friend" of his.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg detailed how he was shot at during his election campaign last year.
On March 27, three children and three adults were shot dead at a primary school in Nashville, Tennessee.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, 11,631 people have been killed by guns so far in 2023, including 4,965 by homicide, accidents and incidents of defensive gun use, and 6,666 by suicide.
In 2022, the organization said, 20,249 people died in homicidal, accidental or defensive shootings. More than 24,000 used guns to kill themselves.
KFF said 41 percent of American adults live in households where there is a gun present -- and in 44 percent of those homes, the weapon is kept in an unlocked location.
Black and Hispanic Americans reported far more experiences knowing someone who was shot, and generally feeling threatened by gun violence, than white Americans did.
Three out of 10 Black adults had personally seen someone being shot, the survey said, more than twice the rate for white adults.
KFF's data was based on a survey of 1,271 adults taken during mid-March.© 2023 AFP
Spidey
The 2nd Amendment (right to keep and bear arms) is so deeply ingrained into American society that it will be next to impossible for things to improve. As seen in the article, the vicious circle of carrying guns to protect one's-self from others carrying guns is escalating. A bleak future indeed.
S
YeahRight
I'm one of them. My cousin was playing around and accidentally shot himself.
Vreth
Something obviously needs to be done, but with the way things are going in this world having some sort of last resort self defense sounds like a good idea.
lillibet
I am not in the least surprised, the USA has spent over 240yrs, since its inception, fighting wars across the world. I would be surprise to find even one family which did NOT have a gun in their home.
Alby landed in 1981
Something that is never discussed is the number of lives saved thanks to guns.
Should a civilian posses an AK or equivalent? Heck no!!!
bass4funk
I personally don't know or had anyone in my family use guns irresponsibly or been killed by one. Not minimizing it just never met anyone that lost their life through a firearm.
lincolnman
The cult of the gun....the worshiping of firearms above even their own children - that is what the Repub Party is all about these days...
Even common sense gun control like red-flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally disturbed are off-limits...
They want guns all the time, everywhere....well, unless it's at an NRA conference or a Trump rally...then gun control is fine...
Seigi
There is a reason why America is called the HOME of the BRAVE!
Jimizo
One question I find gun-owning advocates get a bit uncomfortable with is whether having more guns in circulation is a good thing. You usually get an answer along the lines of ‘if people want them, they have the right’. True for the most part, but doesn’t really answer the question.